2022 October 18 13:12

FESCO puts second vessel on line connecting Russia and Vietnam

As part of development of the regular sea service FESCO VIETNAM DIRECT LINE (FVDL) connecting ports of Vietnam with Commercial Port of Vladivostok (CPV, a FESCO Group company) FESCO Transportation Group has put a second vessel to operate on the line.

Thus, the container service will be served by two container ships – A HOUOU with a capacity of 850 TEU and BAL BOAN with a capacity of 750 TEU, according to FESCO.



The line operates on route Vladivostok – Haiphong (Vietnam) – Ho Chi Minh (Vietnam) – Vladivostok. Regularity – 2 times per month. Transit time en route from CPV to ports of Vietnam is 9-12 days.



Starting from November 1, port Ho Chi Minh will also be a transshipment port for shipping container cargo from Thailand, Malaysia, India and Pakistan to Russia, which will reduce cargo delivery time between countries of the Asia-Pacific region and ports of the Far East.



FESCO has launched a regular FVDL sea line in May 2022. During this time more than 6.5 thousand TEUs were transported in both directions.