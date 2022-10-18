2022 October 18 12:38

Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in 9M’2022 fell by 5% to 12.68 million TEU

Throughput of the port’s largest terminal Kwai Tsing fell by 9.6%

In January-September 2022, port Hong Kong (China) handled 12.68 million TEUs (-5%, year-on-year). According to the port authority, the port’s largest terminal Kwai Tsing handled 9.92 million TEUs (-9.6%, year-on-year), other terminals handled 2.75 million TEUs (+16.4%).



Port Hong Kong is one of the world’s largest ports. It is capable of handling 456,000 vessels per year. In 2021, the port’s container throughput totaled 17.8 million TEUs.