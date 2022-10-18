-
2022 October 18 12:38
Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in 9M’2022 fell by 5% to 12.68 million TEU
Throughput of the port’s largest terminal Kwai Tsing fell by 9.6%
In January-September 2022, port Hong Kong (China) handled 12.68 million TEUs (-5%, year-on-year). According to the port authority, the port’s largest terminal Kwai Tsing handled 9.92 million TEUs (-9.6%, year-on-year), other terminals handled 2.75 million TEUs (+16.4%).
Port Hong Kong is one of the world’s largest ports. It is capable of handling 456,000 vessels per year. In 2021, the port’s container throughput totaled 17.8 million TEUs.
Другие новости по темам: container throughput
2022 October 18
2022 October 17
2022 October 16
2022 October 15
|14:11
|Port of Savannah handles 1.5M TEUs in first quarter
|11:29
|ICS heralds’ successful collaboration to reduce harm to whales