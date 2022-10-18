2022 October 18 12:15

Canadian Coast Guard Ship Vincent Massey joins the icebreaker fleet

The Canadian Coast Guard Ship (CCGS) Vincent Massey was delivered to the CCG upon completion of conversion work by Chantier Davie in Lévis, Quebec, according to the company's release. The CCGS Vincent Massey has arrived at its homeport in Québec City, Québec to prepare for the upcoming icebreaking season. The vessel joins the fleet of medium icebreakers that serve to keep Eastern Canada’s waterways open and safe throughout the winter months.

In August 2018, the Canadian Coast Guard purchased three medium commercial icebreakers through Chantier Davie. In preparation for service, all three vessels underwent refit and conversion work at Chantier Davie. These ships were acquired to ensure the continuation of essential icebreaking services in Atlantic Canada, the St. Lawrence and the Great Lakes, as well as the Arctic, during vessel life extension and repair periods to the existing fleet.

This acquisition and maintenance of the ships was completed under the National Shipbuilding Strategy which helps ensure the Canadian Coast Guard continues to deliver essential icebreaking services, keeping shipping routes open and safe while preventing ice jams and flooding. The CCGS Vincent Massey is also equipped to support aids to navigation and provide emergency services such as search and rescue and environmental response.