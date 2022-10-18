2022 October 18 11:56

Wartsila to integrate Voyage business into Marine Power as a business unit

Wartsila Corporation strengthens its lifecycle offering by integrating the Voyage business into Marine Power as a business unit, according to the company's release.

The President of Wartsila Voyage Mr Sean Fernback will leave the company and he will be succeeded by Mr Hannu Mäntymaa (45), (M.Sc.Eng) with immediate effect. Mr Mäntymaa, currently VP, Performance Services in Wartsila Marine Power, will take over to lead the integration process until year-end and will join Wartsila’s Board of Management for the interim period. He will then continue as the Head of the future Voyage business unit as the integrated organisation becomes effective as of January 1, 2023. With the same starting date, the financial figures of the Voyage business unit will be consolidated into Marine Power financials.

Wartsila is one of the global leader in innovative technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets.