2022 October 18 11:45

Dobroflot lays down ice-class barge and personnel launch for Kamchatka

Image source: Dobroflot

Primorsky Territory based Livadia Shipbuilding and Sip Repair Yard has held a keel-laying ceremony for two new ships. By the end of 2023, the shipyard of Dobroflot group will build a 40-tonne barge and an Ice3 personnel launch, according to GC Dobroflot.

The barge was ordered by the Kamchatka Territory’s Ministry of Transport and Road Construction. A 22-meter long barge is intended for transportation of vehicles and general cargo as well as for unloading of vessels in water areas of the Okhotsk and Bering seas in the navigation season. The ship will have ice class Ice1. The construction is to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The personnel launch was ordered by Kamchatka Directorate for Technical Assistance in Supervision at Sea. The ship is intended for participation in environmental activities, monitoring of water areas, hydrographic and survey works. The ship’s Ice3 class will let it operate independently in ice of up to 0.7 meters thick. The construction is to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Livadia Shipbuilding and Sip Repair Yard is engaged in construction of small-size and mid-size ships. Over its history of 75 years the shipyard has built more than 100 vessels.

Group of Companies “Dobroflot” is a Far East fishery holding comprising fishing collective farm “New World” (sea-fishing), Movement LLC (logistics company providing comprehensive services on shipping and handling of fish in ports) and Livadia Shipbuilding and Sip Repair Yard.

Photos provided by GC Dobroflot