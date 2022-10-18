2022 October 18 11:07

Shift Clean Energy partners with Red Offshore as ESS provider in South Asia

Shift Clean Energy (Shift) announces today that they have entered into a partnership with Red Offshore Industries — a one of the leaders in integrated shipping systems, according to the company's release.



Shift has continued to innovate and lead with safety within the marine industry. In September, the company revealed its proprietary ESS technology will be used in 17 new hybrid and electric tugboats to effectively reduce emissions and harmful NOx gas, whilst continuing to support efficient operations. The same month it was also announced that Shift’s PwrSwäp technology will be used to power the first all-electric battery swapping vessel, the Hydromover in the Port of Singapore, one of maritime’s leading ports – a significant step forward for battery technology and alternative energy solutions.

This new partnership with Red Offshore marks an important milestone for Shift as their presence as industry leader continues to grow within the clean energy sector. Shift is rapidly growing with headquarters in the US, UK, and the Netherlands and Shift is currently in the process of building a headquarters in Singapore.

Shift Clean Energy provides energy storage solutions to decarbonize the marine transport industry and other hard-to-abate sectors. Shift enables customers to meet their climate action and ESG goals with clean energy solutions based on leading-edge energy storage systems. Shift now has offices in the US, UK, and the Netherlands, with a new office under construction in Singapore. Join us on our mission to zero emissions.

Red Offshore industry provides high quality integrated systems to maritime vessels. Established in Singapore in 2013, Red Offshore is headquartered in Singapore with office in India, and sales representation in Australia, Myanmar, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia. serving the Marine and Offshore Industry. Red Offshore’s range of products ranging from system integration, deck machineries and turnkey ballast water management system (BWTS).