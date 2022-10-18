2022 October 18 10:42

China Classification Society and CSSC (Hong Kong) Shipping sign a strategic cooperation agreement

On the 7th Oct 2022, China Classification Society (CCS) and CSSC (Hong Kong) Shipping Co., Ltd. signed a strategic cooperation agreement. Mr. Li Xi - General manager of CSSC and Mr. Tian Dongming - General manager of CCS Hongkong branch, signed the agreement on their behalf.

In future , both parties will insist comprehensive implementation of the new development philosophy, seize the new opportunities presented by green shipping development.

They will carry out in-depth cooperation in areas of ship classification and survey service, green and intelligence, safety and risk management, technology and information exchange, etc.