  • 2022 October 18 10:47

    Results of Russian ports in Q3’2022: infographics and analytics

    IAA PortNews and the Institute for Natural Monopolies Research (IPEM) present infographics and analytics on operation of Russian seaports in Q3’ 2022

    In the third quarter 2022, cargo handling in Russian ports fell by 0.5%, year-on-year, to 209.1 million tonnes. The decrease has been registered for two quarters in a row. The negative dynamics is still attributed to the disruption of economic relations between Russia on the one side and Europe, the USA and other countries on the other side.

    The steepest fall was registered again in the segment of containerized cargo (-33.3%). That is due to the two main factors: reduction of foreign-owned containers available for use and considerable reduction of container imports as compared with exports amid sanctions and restrictions. 

    A considerable decrease was seen in the segment of grain (-11.2%) despite a record-high harvest in the country. The fall is explained by complication of chartering, insurance and payment procedures amid sanctions. Besides, grain shipments from Ukrainian ports resumed after an agreement on establishment of a ‘grain corridor’ was signed in July. Handling of oil products fell by 4.2%, ferrous metal – by 5.9%, mostly due to the terminals in the Azov-Black Sea and the Baltic Sea basins, accordingly.

    Coal exports show a relative stability (-0.1%). Although the restrictions on supply of Russian coal to Europe came into effect in August, part of supply flows were redirected from the Baltic ports to other basins. Moreover, country mix of coal exports from the Baltic ports was diversified. Besides, reorganization of oil supplies ensured the increase of turnover by 8.8% amid the high prices. Handling of ore as a product not covered by the pressure sanctions climbed by 2.7%.

    An essential growth was registered in handling of liquefied gas, up 21.8% from a low base of Q3’2021 when Yamal and Sakhalin LNG facilities were under repair and maintenance. Even higher growth was registered in the segment of fertilizers (+31.1%) which is explained by the growth of global prices, absence of principle restrictions on their supplies and launching of a new terminal on the Gulf of Finland for shipment of fertilizers and ores, Ultramar.

    In Q3’2022, the steepest fall (-6.4%) was seen in the Baltic basin as being most focused on exports to Europe. The decrease was also registered in the Caspian basin (-4.4%) small volumes of which are vulnerable to fluctuations caused locally (reduction of oil handling). The Arctic and the Azov-Black Sea basins showed a slight increase of handling (+1.0% and +0.8% accordingly) with a more essential rise in the Far East basin (+4.2%).

    When using the review materials, reference to the joint project of IPEM and PortNews is required.



