2022 October 18 10:12

Rosmorrechflot approves investment declaration for construction of ice-free deep-water port Indiga

Map contributed by NORDENG

The investment declaration for construction of a port near Indiga settlement in the Nenets Autonomous District developed by the research and production enterprise “Nord-Engineering” (NORDENG) has been approved. As NORDENG told IAA PortNews, the approval was singed by Zakhary Djioev, head of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot), on 14 October 2022.

The project on construction of an ice-free deep-water port Indiga was presented by infrastructure corporation AEON. According to the project, a consortium of AEON and Rutitan Group are to build a railway between the port of Indiga and the Sosnogorsk station and to develop Pizhemskoye field of titanium ore.

The port is to handle ships of up to 70,000 dwt while the off-harbour facility is to handle ships of up to 250,000 dwt.

At the first phase, the port is supposed to handle 8.6 million tonnes of cargo per year, mainly coal. When fully operational, the port will is to reach annual throughput of 80 million tonnes taking into account the cargo traffic on the railway estimated at over 60 million tonnes.

A concession is under consideration with Sea Port Indiga Directorate acting as a concession holder, Rosmorrechflot – as a concession grantor.

NORDENG specializes in cartographic engineering including e-cartography and GIS.

