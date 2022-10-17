2022 October 17 17:49

State commission accepts first freight/passenger ship intended to link Komandorskie Islands, Kuril Islands and Kamchatka

Image source: Rosmorrechflot Okskaya Sudoverf shipyard

On 13 October 2022, the state acceptance commission of the Directorate of State Contracting Authority for Marine Transport Development Programmes accepted the Anatoly Cherneyev ship of Project NE-020.2. The ship built by Okskaya Sudoverf shipyard (Navashino, Nizhny Novgorod Region) is intended for transportation of cargo and passengers between Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, the Komandorskiye Islands and the Kuril Islands, says press center of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot).

The ship is built under the federal project “Development of infrastructure for marine and inland water transport” in the framework of the state programme “Transport System Development” for the Kamchatka Territory.

The concept was developed by Nordic Engineering, design – by Marine Engineering Bureau-Design-SPb, project documentation ‒ by SeaTech.

The Anatoly Cherneyev is an Ice 2 class ship able to carry 34 passengers in cabins and 780 tonnes of cargo in holds. The crew - 18 members.

It is steel-hulled cargo/passenger vessel with bow cargo holds and cargo deck, with aft arrangement of engine room, two main engines and fixed pitch propellers. Navigation area - unlimited, including non-Arctic seas in accordance with the vessel class.

