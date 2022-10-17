2022 October 17 18:07

“K” LINE received a certificate of appreciation from Ofunato City in Iwate Prefecture, Japan

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd, (“K” LINE) has received a certificate of appreciation from Ofunato City in Iwate Prefecture, Japan, at the ceremony to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the City, held on October 13, 2022, according to the company's release.

The certificates have been presented to companies, organizations, individuals, and local governments that have contributed to the development of municipal administration and its reconstruction from the Great East Japan Earthquake, and “K” LINE is among them.

In September 2011, “K” LINE donated five 20-foot reefer containers to the City, which suffered devastating damage from the earthquake and tsunami, as part of its support activities for disaster-stricken areas, especially for the early recovery of the fishery industry, a major industry in that area. Since our support activity was appreciated to have contributed to the recovery and reconstruction of the city that was severely damaged by the earthquake, “K” LINE was awarded the certificate on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the City's incorporation.