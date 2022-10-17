2022 October 17 16:24

LR to investigate Pilbara potential for ammonia bunkering

Lloyd's Register (LR), the global professional services organisation specialising in maritime engineering and technology solutions, has been selected to undertake key feasibility studies into using clean ammonia to refuel ships at the world-scale ports in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, according to LR's release.

The announcement follows the signing of a collaboration agreement in August between Yara Clean Ammonia and Pilbara Ports Authority (PPA).

LR will provide analysis focusing on key factors needed to assess the potential uptake of ammonia refueling (also known as bunkering). The feasibility study will comprise the market for clean fuels in shipping; shore side infrastructure requirements; safety considerations; and the regulations required to support ammonia bunkering at Pilbara ports. The execution of the study is expected to take at least 12 months.

Last month, the final investment decision was announced for Project Yuri, which will see a renewable hydrogen plant built adjacent to the Yara Pilbara’s existing ammonia plants close to PPA’s Dampier port. The Yuri plant is an innovation-leading approach and will be one of the first globally to demonstrate the use of renewable hydrogen as a feedstock to produce ammonia at an existing ammonia plant, and is the first project of its kind in Australia.

As part of the study, Yara Clean Ammonia and PPA will look to establish an advisory committee including representatives of shipping customers and providers to have input into the process.