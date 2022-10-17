2022 October 17 14:44

Rosmorrechflot approves first applications for budget subsidies aimed at support of cargo shipping to Kaliningrad

Image source: Rosmorport Rosmorport announced the demand for RUB 466 million to carry 220 thousand tonnes of cargo

The Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) has approved the first two applications for budget subsidies aimed at support of cargo transportation by water between the Kaliningrad Region and the mainland Russia. Sovfracht and Rosmorport announced the demand for RUB 466 million to carry 220 thousand tonnes of cargo. The agreements are to be signed in the near time, says Rosmorrechflot.

In September 2022, RF Government approved allocation of over RUB 1.3 billion for subsidizing cargo shipping to Kaliningrad Region. By the end of the year, the scope of subsidized cargo shipping to/from Kaliningrad is expected to reach about 900 thousand tonnes.

According to Zakhary Djioev, head of the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot), the purpose of subsidies is to ensure that the ultimate retail prices of socially important goods do not exceed those before introduction of restrictions on cargo transit. “The list of goods is determined by the Kaliningrad Region Authorities”, said the official.

New phase of selecting applications for the state support begins on October 18.

Lithuania earlier notified Kaliningrad authorities about the ban on certain goods transit passing by railway through Lithuania to the Kaliningrad region effective from June 18. Although later EU allowed Russia to transit some sanctioned goods by rail transport to its exclave via the Europe, Kaliningrad Region Governor Anton Alikhanov used to declare readiness to strengthen Baltiysk – Ust-Luga ferry line.

Related links:

RF Government to allocate over RUB 1.3 billion for subsidizing cargo shipping to Kaliningrad Region >>>>

Development of sea shipping to Kaliningrad Region to continue regardless of lifting transit restrictions - Anton Alikhanov>>>>