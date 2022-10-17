2022 October 17 12:50

Ministry of Industry and Trade confirms domestic origin of equipment produced by Vineta Ltd.

Vineta Ltd. which cooperates with the specialists of Nordic Engineering JSC has obtained an approval from the Ministry of Industry and Trade for its salt-water filters and automatic systems for closure of air pipes with flame aborting strainers and safety floats as domestically manufactured equipment, says Nordic Engineering.

Ship equipment of domestic origin approved by the Ministry of Industry and Trade can be used on ships under construction or modernization in the Russian Federation.

Nordic Engineering developed projects on modernization of four research vessels for Shirshov Institute of Oceanology of the Russian Academy of Sciences (IO RAS). Those projects foresee over 60% of domestic equipment. R/V Akademik Nikolay Strakhov modernization of which is to be completed by the end of 2022 will be equipped with wastewater treatment plant produced by Vineta Ltd. R/V Akademik Sergey Vavilov will be fitted with separators of domestic origin. The latter manufactured by Vineta are ready for installation.

As it was reported earlier, RF Government approved amendments to the Governmental Decree No 719 dated 17 July 2015. The document sets forth criteria to define ships as of Russian origin.

It contributes to competitiveness of manufacturers with their businesses in Russia and facilitates import substitution. Confirmation of local production is obligatory for contracts with state customers.

Nordic Engineering JSC is Russian company operating from 2009. The company specializes in designing seagoing ships for Russian customers according to the requirements of Russian classification societies. It also conducts the shipbuilding market analysis and offers comprehensive engineering services with the design based on ship basing site, area of navigation and operational specifics. Among additional services provided by Nordic Engineering is the audit of shipbuilding companies, supply of unique equipment for newbuids and support throughout the entire life cycle.



Nordic Engineering is one of the leaders in development of ship modernization designs. Over the recent two years the company has completed 6 concept designs, 3 detailed designs and 2 sets of design documentation.



Nordic Engineering is focused on practical implementation of import substitution policy. A list of domestic producers has been developed for cooperation under all the current projects.

The machine-building plant Vineta Ltd. was founded in 1996 in the Leningrad Region. The core of the team was made up of naval architecture specialists, including those specializing in the design of underwater vessels and equipment and experts in aquaculture. The enterprise is focused on the production of filters, heat exchange equipment, automatic closing of air pipes, etc.

