  • Home
  • News
  • Biodiesel is the only readily available drop-in fuel today - Stolt-Nielsen's Head of Sustainability
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 October 17 10:41

    Biodiesel is the only readily available drop-in fuel today - Stolt-Nielsen's Head of Sustainability

    Most discussions about future fuels have largely revolved around their technical and performance credentials, but this is in fact only part of the challenge, said Bill Bryant, Stolt-Nielsen's Managing Director for APAC & MEA and Head of Sustainability, according to the company's release.

    Bryant was speaking at the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA)'s conference (SIBCON) in Singapore last week, where he discussed upcoming bunkering trends with other industry leaders.

    Bryant explained that many fuels require specialised equipment or additional handling procedures before they can be used, which means they are not currently viable retrofit alternatives. Right now, biodiesel is the only readily available drop-in alternative.

    It is also important to note that different solutions may be required for smaller ships, taking into account how much cargo capacity may need to be forfeited to house a particular fuel. Bryant cited the work done by the Singapore-based Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD), which is looking at all aspects of how to handle and manage fuels.

    “This is important,” he said, “since the technical parameters are only one issue; safe handling and management of a new bunker fuel requires a lot of testing too. The GCMD is working on a study for the safe handling of ammonia as a marine fuel, in August, it launched a biofuels drop-in pilot project and this month, the centre launched its end-to-end shipboard carbon capture project.

    “Ultimately,” says Bryant, “the industry must continue to look at multiple pathways to assess 'greener' marine fuel options because the preferred fuels of the future have yet to be identified. Our experts at Stolt Tankers believe that there will be no silver bullet to the future fuel conundrum. Rather than one solution, the industry will select different fuels for different types of ship and it is important not to eliminate any of the current options too early as an industry. ”

Другие новости по темам: alternative fuels, bunkering  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 October 17

18:20 Newest drone type flies over Maasvlakte every week
18:07 “K” LINE received a certificate of appreciation from Ofunato City in Iwate Prefecture, Japan
17:49 State commission accepts first freight/passenger ship intended to link Komandorskie Islands, Kuril Islands and Kamchatka
17:28 Eni considers the possibility of building a third bio-refinery in Livorno
17:01 bp agrees to buy leading US biogas company Archaea Energy
16:47 Starting in November, transhipments by feeder ship will reduce road congestion in the Port of Hamburg
16:24 LR to investigate Pilbara potential for ammonia bunkering
15:06 China will not acknowledge Arctic Council without Russia
14:59 Port of Antwerp-Bruges total throughput up 0.8% to 217.4 million tonnes in Jan-Sep 2022
14:44 Rosmorrechflot approves first applications for budget subsidies aimed at support of cargo shipping to Kaliningrad
13:38 DEME contracts Seaqualize for first offshore wind feeder barge operations in the USA
13:00 Bahri and Saudi Electricity Company sign MoU to collaborate on supply chain logistics
12:50 Ministry of Industry and Trade confirms domestic origin of equipment produced by Vineta Ltd.
11:12 Euronav sells ULCC Europe
10:41 Biodiesel is the only readily available drop-in fuel today - Stolt-Nielsen's Head of Sustainability
10:19 Bulk carriers collided at Istanbul Anchorage - Maritime Bulletin
09:55 Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard launches third crab catcher for Antey Group
09:32 Crude oil futures are recovering after a fall at the previous session
09:14 MABUX: Global bunker prices may turn into downward evolution on Oct. 17

2022 October 16

15:03 Holland America Line's Rotterdam departs on historic 150th anniversary crossing
13:48 New MCOE at Coast Guard Academy nearly complete
12:31 MOL transports fire engines to Paraguay
11:57 Energy crisis reinforcing two speed energy transition in short term – DNV
10:42 Missing engine parts leads to fire on towing vessel

2022 October 15

14:11 Port of Savannah handles 1.5M TEUs in first quarter
11:29 ICS heralds’ successful collaboration to reduce harm to whales
09:48 Bahraini Gov't and APM Terminals reaffirm joint efforts to develop maritime sector

2022 October 14

18:20 Royal Caribbean Group to open the world's first zero-energy cruise terminal
18:06 T-Systems brings MAN Energy Solutions into the cloud
17:56 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:35 Hoegh Autoliners receives EcoVadis Gold rating for sustainability
17:15 European Energy receives EUR 53m financing for Power-to-X plant in Kasso
16:47 Throughput of Global Ports in 9M’22 fell by almost one third
16:25 Diana Shipping announces delivery of the Ultramax dry bulk vessel
16:05 Solstad Offshore announces new contracts and extensions for four of its PSV
15:46 Ministry of Industry and Trade starts collecting proposals on listing ship components eligible for subsidies
15:30 Borr Drilling announces sale of the jack-up drilling rig
15:03 Norway announces the tighter restrictions on Russian fishing vessels
14:22 Keppel to commence charters for four rigs assets in Saudi Arabia
14:02 Equinor awarding contracts for platform supply vessels
13:41 Russia’s trade turnover with CIS countries grew by 7% YoY to $46 billion
13:22 Furetank signs agreement to sell two dual-fuel tankers to Neste
13:00 EFIP members meet in Ghent to discuss the Seine-Scheldt project and the energy transition
12:28 Baltiysky Zavod commences sea trials of nuclear-powered icebreaker Ural of Project 22220
12:22 Container ship TSS PEARL sinks 300km south east of Port Sudan
12:11 Ports of Rotterdam and Gothenburg kick off Green Corridor initiative for sustainable shipping
12:01 Duisburg-Rostock Samskip rail link launch offers platform for Ruhr-Scandinavia multimodal growth
11:31 Maersk opens a consolidation centre in Modjo Dry Port, Ethiopia
11:00 The installation terminal of the ORLEN Group in the port of Swinoujscie to start work in 2025
10:54 Sanmar Shipyards to build two electric harbour tugs for SAAM Towage
10:02 North Sea Port and Port of Gothenburg establishes Green Corridor to reduce emissions
09:22 MABUX: Global bunker indexes to head upwards on Oct 14
09:19 Crude oil futures are rising

2022 October 13

18:37 M/V "SEFORA" refused access to the Paris MoU region
18:04 MOL conducts tabletop drill, based on a simulation of a serious marine accident
17:47 Experts note increasing trend towards establishment of vertically-integrated holdings with assets in seaborne transport
17:45 NYK and MTI receive approval for new maintenance method
17:18 Titan to build ‘largest’ bio-LNG plant at Port of Amsterdam - Gasworld
16:35 Off spec fuels can cost ship operators as much as $50,000 per incident - Lloyd’s Register
16:18 Equinor's new platform in Brazil starts production