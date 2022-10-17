2022 October 17 10:19

Bulk carriers collided at Istanbul Anchorage - Maritime Bulletin

Bulk carrier AMIS WISDOM VI struck anchored bulk carrier CHRISTINA B at Ahirkapi Anchorage, Istanbul, Marmara sea, at around 0025 LT Oct 15, shortly after she heaved anchor and started sailing, according to Maritime Bulletin.

Both ships sustained damages including breaches in superstructure area (CHRISTINA B) and stb hull dents in fore section (AMIS WISDOM VI). Bulk carrier AMIS WISDOM VI is en route from Constanta Romania to Aqaba Jordan, CHRISTINA B in ballast was expecting inspection prior to grain trip to Ukraine. Both ships remain at anchor.

Bulk carrier AMIS WISDOM VI, IMO 9589803, dwt 61456, built 2011, flag Panama, manager WISDOM MARINE LINES SA, Taiwan.

Bulk carrier CHRISTINA B, IMO 9304162, dwt 77053, built 2007, flag Liberia, manager BLUMENTHAL JMK GMBH & CO KG.