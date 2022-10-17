  • Home
  • News
  • Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard launches third crab catcher for Antey Group
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 October 17 09:55

    Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard launches third crab catcher for Antey Group

    Image source: Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard
    On 14 October 2022, Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard JSC (NSRY, Nakhodka Primorsky Territory) launched the third crab catcher named Kapitan, according to the shipbuilder.

    The first crab catcher of Project Сса5712LS named Kapitan Khazan was launched on 8 September 2022, the second named Dmitry Konoplyov – on 28 September 2022. Following launching the ships undergo outfitting. As of today, readiness of the first two ships is estimated at 70%, their sea trials are to begin in December.

    “We are building hi-tech economically efficient ships. It is a new and a very important step for Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard. Over a thousand of employees are involved in the project: engineers, designers, technical personnel. The yard’s production facilities allow for simultaneous operation in workshops, on open territories and on slipways. The next three crab catchers are to be launched next year”, said Aleksandr Korneychuk, General Director of Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard.

    As of today, the shipbuilders continue active hull-construction work for the next three ships of the series. The hulls’ readiness exceeds 70%.

    On 2 June 2020, Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard JSC (NSRY, Nakhodka Primorsky Territory) laid down a series of eight crab catching ships which are to be built for five years under the investment quota programme. Six crab catchers will be built for Antey Group and two ships – for Pacific Fishing Company (TRK). The ship design was developed by DAMEN Engineering (Saint-Petersburg).

    Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard was established in 1951 and incorporated in 1992. In 1999 NSRY obtained ISO 9002:1994 certificate. Then the company participated in large infrastructure projects in the Primorsky Territory.

    Related links:

    Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard JSC launches first crab catcher of Project Сса5712LS, Kapitan Khazan >>>>

    Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard completed building hulls of first three crab catchers of Project Сса5712LS >>>>

    Executive Director of Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard on construction of crab catchers>>>>

    Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard JSC to build eight crab catchers >>>>

Другие новости по темам: shipbuilding  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 October 17

18:20 Newest drone type flies over Maasvlakte every week
18:07 “K” LINE received a certificate of appreciation from Ofunato City in Iwate Prefecture, Japan
17:49 State commission accepts first freight/passenger ship intended to link Komandorskie Islands, Kuril Islands and Kamchatka
17:28 Eni considers the possibility of building a third bio-refinery in Livorno
17:01 bp agrees to buy leading US biogas company Archaea Energy
16:47 Starting in November, transhipments by feeder ship will reduce road congestion in the Port of Hamburg
16:24 LR to investigate Pilbara potential for ammonia bunkering
15:06 China will not acknowledge Arctic Council without Russia
14:59 Port of Antwerp-Bruges total throughput up 0.8% to 217.4 million tonnes in Jan-Sep 2022
14:44 Rosmorrechflot approves first applications for budget subsidies aimed at support of cargo shipping to Kaliningrad
13:38 DEME contracts Seaqualize for first offshore wind feeder barge operations in the USA
13:00 Bahri and Saudi Electricity Company sign MoU to collaborate on supply chain logistics
12:50 Ministry of Industry and Trade confirms domestic origin of equipment produced by Vineta Ltd.
11:12 Euronav sells ULCC Europe
10:41 Biodiesel is the only readily available drop-in fuel today - Stolt-Nielsen's Head of Sustainability
10:19 Bulk carriers collided at Istanbul Anchorage - Maritime Bulletin
09:55 Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard launches third crab catcher for Antey Group
09:32 Crude oil futures are recovering after a fall at the previous session
09:14 MABUX: Global bunker prices may turn into downward evolution on Oct. 17

2022 October 16

15:03 Holland America Line's Rotterdam departs on historic 150th anniversary crossing
13:48 New MCOE at Coast Guard Academy nearly complete
12:31 MOL transports fire engines to Paraguay
11:57 Energy crisis reinforcing two speed energy transition in short term – DNV
10:42 Missing engine parts leads to fire on towing vessel

2022 October 15

14:11 Port of Savannah handles 1.5M TEUs in first quarter
11:29 ICS heralds’ successful collaboration to reduce harm to whales
09:48 Bahraini Gov't and APM Terminals reaffirm joint efforts to develop maritime sector

2022 October 14

18:20 Royal Caribbean Group to open the world's first zero-energy cruise terminal
18:06 T-Systems brings MAN Energy Solutions into the cloud
17:56 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:35 Hoegh Autoliners receives EcoVadis Gold rating for sustainability
17:15 European Energy receives EUR 53m financing for Power-to-X plant in Kasso
16:47 Throughput of Global Ports in 9M’22 fell by almost one third
16:25 Diana Shipping announces delivery of the Ultramax dry bulk vessel
16:05 Solstad Offshore announces new contracts and extensions for four of its PSV
15:46 Ministry of Industry and Trade starts collecting proposals on listing ship components eligible for subsidies
15:30 Borr Drilling announces sale of the jack-up drilling rig
15:03 Norway announces the tighter restrictions on Russian fishing vessels
14:22 Keppel to commence charters for four rigs assets in Saudi Arabia
14:02 Equinor awarding contracts for platform supply vessels
13:41 Russia’s trade turnover with CIS countries grew by 7% YoY to $46 billion
13:22 Furetank signs agreement to sell two dual-fuel tankers to Neste
13:00 EFIP members meet in Ghent to discuss the Seine-Scheldt project and the energy transition
12:28 Baltiysky Zavod commences sea trials of nuclear-powered icebreaker Ural of Project 22220
12:22 Container ship TSS PEARL sinks 300km south east of Port Sudan
12:11 Ports of Rotterdam and Gothenburg kick off Green Corridor initiative for sustainable shipping
12:01 Duisburg-Rostock Samskip rail link launch offers platform for Ruhr-Scandinavia multimodal growth
11:31 Maersk opens a consolidation centre in Modjo Dry Port, Ethiopia
11:00 The installation terminal of the ORLEN Group in the port of Swinoujscie to start work in 2025
10:54 Sanmar Shipyards to build two electric harbour tugs for SAAM Towage
10:02 North Sea Port and Port of Gothenburg establishes Green Corridor to reduce emissions
09:22 MABUX: Global bunker indexes to head upwards on Oct 14
09:19 Crude oil futures are rising

2022 October 13

18:37 M/V "SEFORA" refused access to the Paris MoU region
18:04 MOL conducts tabletop drill, based on a simulation of a serious marine accident
17:47 Experts note increasing trend towards establishment of vertically-integrated holdings with assets in seaborne transport
17:45 NYK and MTI receive approval for new maintenance method
17:18 Titan to build ‘largest’ bio-LNG plant at Port of Amsterdam - Gasworld
16:35 Off spec fuels can cost ship operators as much as $50,000 per incident - Lloyd’s Register
16:18 Equinor's new platform in Brazil starts production