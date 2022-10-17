2022 October 17 09:55

Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard launches third crab catcher for Antey Group

Image source: Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard

On 14 October 2022, Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard JSC (NSRY, Nakhodka Primorsky Territory) launched the third crab catcher named Kapitan, according to the shipbuilder.

The first crab catcher of Project Сса5712LS named Kapitan Khazan was launched on 8 September 2022, the second named Dmitry Konoplyov – on 28 September 2022. Following launching the ships undergo outfitting. As of today, readiness of the first two ships is estimated at 70%, their sea trials are to begin in December.

“We are building hi-tech economically efficient ships. It is a new and a very important step for Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard. Over a thousand of employees are involved in the project: engineers, designers, technical personnel. The yard’s production facilities allow for simultaneous operation in workshops, on open territories and on slipways. The next three crab catchers are to be launched next year”, said Aleksandr Korneychuk, General Director of Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard.

As of today, the shipbuilders continue active hull-construction work for the next three ships of the series. The hulls’ readiness exceeds 70%.

On 2 June 2020, Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard JSC (NSRY, Nakhodka Primorsky Territory) laid down a series of eight crab catching ships which are to be built for five years under the investment quota programme. Six crab catchers will be built for Antey Group and two ships – for Pacific Fishing Company (TRK). The ship design was developed by DAMEN Engineering (Saint-Petersburg).

Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard was established in 1951 and incorporated in 1992. In 1999 NSRY obtained ISO 9002:1994 certificate. Then the company participated in large infrastructure projects in the Primorsky Territory.

