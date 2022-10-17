2022 October 17 09:32

Crude oil futures are recovering after a fall at the previous session

Oil prices rose by 0.71%-0.8%

On 17 October 2022, 09:10 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for December settlement were trading 0.8% higher at $92.36 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for November delivery rose by 0.71% to $85.25 a barrel.

Oil prices are recovering this morning after a fall of over 3% on October 14, according to PRIME.