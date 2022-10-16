2022 October 16 13:48

New MCOE at Coast Guard Academy nearly complete

A $25 million construction project is nearing completion at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy that will transform the waterfront area of the 90-year-old campus.



A ceremony and reception acknowledging the milestone was held at the center Oct. 12 with construction company representatives, cadets, and alumni eager to tour the nearly completed project.



The 20,000 square-foot Maritime Center of Excellence (MCOE) will be the Academy’s first Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certified building and will highlight the unique waterfront programs there.



With a curvilinear vaulted roof, wooden decks, and true north orientation the building is designed to highlight the waterfront landscape. The new facility will feature interactive and high-tech classrooms designed to encourage collaboration.



The modern design of the center also includes ambitious sustainability design goals in line with coordinated climate resiliency efforts across the service to address the dangers posed by climate change.



The interior spaces of the future center have been designed with access to daylight, and natural ventilation to minimize reliance on artificial lighting and air conditioning. Double-height spaces for vessel maintenance, office space, and an atrium will provide natural ventilation.



Other sustainability goals include the exploration of ground-source heating and cooling, solar panels, and rainwater harvesting. The building exterior will also feature durable, resilient materials that are easily maintained.



The completion of the center represents a significant step forward as the Academy works to recapitalize 1930’s infrastructure and build modern training and education spaces to develop the future Coast Guard workforce.