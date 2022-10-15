2022 October 15 09:48

Bahraini Gov't and APM Terminals reaffirm joint efforts to develop maritime sector





Bahraini Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications and APM Terminals collaborate closely on further developing the Kingdom’s maritime sector, which is a significant contributor to Bahrain’s economic growth.



During his recent visit to Bahrain, Keith Svendsen, CEO of APM Terminals, discussed with His Excellency Mr. Mohammed bin Thamer Al Kaabi, Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications, the joint efforts the company and Bahraini government are undertaking to further develop the maritime sector in the Kingdom and strengthen the role of Khalifa Bin Salman Port as a major hub in the Gulf, strongly contributing to Bahraini economy.



On that occasion and addressing the collaboration between APM Terminals and Bahraini stakeholders, the Minister commented: “The Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications is committed to developing the ports and maritime sector as it plays a pivotal role in stimulating economic growth and development and in linking Bahrain with the rest of the world. Alongside our partners APM Terminals, the operators of Khalifa Bin Salman Port, we strive in setting plans and initiatives that aim in enhancing port services to achieve excellence, which is positively reflected in the advancements that the port has undergone and its contribution to the Kingdom’s economy.”



Through its multi-purpose and modern port facilities, APM Terminals Bahrain plays a key role in facilitating external trade and marine services via container terminal activities, General Cargo, RoRo, Cruise and related port services, thus contributing significantly to Bahrain’s economic growth.



“As APM Terminals, we are privileged to enjoy a great partnership with the Government of Bahrain and all our Bahraini stakeholders. As one of the leading employers in the maritime logistics sector in the country, we take our responsibility very seriously and are proud to be contributing to making our industry more attractive for Bahrainis, not least through our talent programmes. We look forward to working further with our Bahraini partners and to contributing further to the ambitious Bahrain 2030 vision”, shared Keith Svendsen, CEO of APM Terminals.



As one of the leading players within the logistics sector in Bahrain, APM Terminals Bahrain is committed to investing in the community and the whole ecosystem that is interconnected with the port. One of the company’s priorities is also to continuously increase the competencies of the people working in the industry, as well as making the industry itself more appealing and attractive as a potential workplace, especially for young Bahraini talents and aspiring professionals.



With this aim, the company has during 2021 launched a new comprehensive development framework as a way to give back to the community by developing future logistics leaders and injecting them to Bahrain’s labour market. The new initiative serves as an umbrella for two development programmes, targeting Bahrain’s logistics leaders of the future, as well as aspiring youth who are yet to enter the maritime business.



APM Terminals operates one of the world’s most comprehensive port networks. We’re uniquely positioned to help both shipping line and landside customers grow their business and achieve better supply chain efficiency, flexibility and dependability. Our team of 22,000 industry professionals is focused on delivering the operational excellence and solutions businesses require to reach their potential. The 67 terminals in our global network are operated exclusively by APM Terminals or together with a joint venture partner. This equates to handling around 250 vessel calls per day and 12.8 million moves per year. APM Terminals is part of A.P. Moller -Maersk.