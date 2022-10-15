  • Home
  • News
  • Bahraini Gov't and APM Terminals reaffirm joint efforts to develop maritime sector
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 October 15 09:48

    Bahraini Gov't and APM Terminals reaffirm joint efforts to develop maritime sector



    Bahraini Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications and APM Terminals collaborate closely on further developing the Kingdom’s maritime sector, which is a significant contributor to Bahrain’s economic growth.

    During his recent visit to Bahrain, Keith Svendsen, CEO of APM Terminals, discussed with His Excellency Mr. Mohammed bin Thamer Al Kaabi, Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications, the joint efforts the company and Bahraini government are undertaking to further develop the maritime sector in the Kingdom and strengthen the role of Khalifa Bin Salman Port as a major hub in the Gulf, strongly contributing to Bahraini economy.

    On that occasion and addressing the collaboration between APM Terminals and Bahraini stakeholders, the Minister commented: “The Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications is committed to developing the ports and maritime sector as it plays a pivotal role in stimulating economic growth and development and in linking Bahrain with the rest of the world. Alongside our partners APM Terminals, the operators of Khalifa Bin Salman Port, we strive in setting plans and initiatives that aim in enhancing port services to achieve excellence, which is positively reflected in the advancements that the port has undergone and its contribution to the Kingdom’s economy.”

    Through its multi-purpose and modern port facilities, APM Terminals Bahrain plays a key role in facilitating external trade and marine services via container terminal activities, General Cargo, RoRo, Cruise and related port services, thus contributing significantly to Bahrain’s economic growth.

    “As APM Terminals, we are privileged to enjoy a great partnership with the Government of Bahrain and all our Bahraini stakeholders. As one of the leading employers in the maritime logistics sector in the country, we take our responsibility very seriously and are proud to be contributing to making our industry more attractive for Bahrainis, not least through our talent programmes. We look forward to working further with our Bahraini partners and to contributing further to the ambitious Bahrain 2030 vision”, shared Keith Svendsen, CEO of APM Terminals.

    As one of the leading players within the logistics sector in Bahrain, APM Terminals Bahrain is committed to investing in the community and the whole ecosystem that is interconnected with the port. One of the company’s priorities is also to continuously increase the competencies of the people working in the industry, as well as making the industry itself more appealing and attractive as a potential workplace, especially for young Bahraini talents and aspiring professionals.

    With this aim, the company has during 2021 launched a new comprehensive development framework as a way to give back to the community by developing future logistics leaders and injecting them to Bahrain’s labour market. The new initiative serves as an umbrella for two development programmes, targeting Bahrain’s logistics leaders of the future, as well as aspiring youth who are yet to enter the maritime business.

    APM Terminals operates one of the world’s most comprehensive port networks. We’re uniquely positioned to help both shipping line and landside customers grow their business and achieve better supply chain efficiency, flexibility and dependability. Our team of 22,000 industry professionals is focused on delivering the operational excellence and solutions businesses require to reach their potential. The 67 terminals in our global network are operated exclusively by APM Terminals or together with a joint venture partner. This equates to handling around 250 vessel calls per day and 12.8 million moves per year. APM Terminals is part of A.P. Moller -Maersk.

Другие новости по темам: APM Terminals  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 October 15

14:11 Port of Savannah handles 1.5M TEUs in first quarter
11:29 ICS heralds’ successful collaboration to reduce harm to whales
09:48 Bahraini Gov't and APM Terminals reaffirm joint efforts to develop maritime sector

2022 October 14

18:20 Royal Caribbean Group to open the world's first zero-energy cruise terminal
18:06 T-Systems brings MAN Energy Solutions into the cloud
17:56 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:35 Hoegh Autoliners receives EcoVadis Gold rating for sustainability
17:15 European Energy receives EUR 53m financing for Power-to-X plant in Kasso
16:47 Throughput of Global Ports in 9M’22 fell by almost one third
16:25 Diana Shipping announces delivery of the Ultramax dry bulk vessel
16:05 Solstad Offshore announces new contracts and extensions for four of its PSV
15:46 Ministry of Industry and Trade starts collecting proposals on listing ship components eligible for subsidies
15:30 Borr Drilling announces sale of the jack-up drilling rig
15:03 Norway announces the tighter restrictions on Russian fishing vessels
14:22 Keppel to commence charters for four rigs assets in Saudi Arabia
14:02 Equinor awarding contracts for platform supply vessels
13:41 Russia’s trade turnover with CIS countries grew by 7% YoY to $46 billion
13:22 Furetank signs agreement to sell two dual-fuel tankers to Neste
13:00 EFIP members meet in Ghent to discuss the Seine-Scheldt project and the energy transition
12:28 Baltiysky Zavod commences sea trials of nuclear-powered icebreaker Ural of Project 22220
12:22 Container ship TSS PEARL sinks 300km south east of Port Sudan
12:11 Ports of Rotterdam and Gothenburg kick off Green Corridor initiative for sustainable shipping
12:01 Duisburg-Rostock Samskip rail link launch offers platform for Ruhr-Scandinavia multimodal growth
11:31 Maersk opens a consolidation centre in Modjo Dry Port, Ethiopia
11:00 The installation terminal of the ORLEN Group in the port of Swinoujscie to start work in 2025
10:54 Sanmar Shipyards to build two electric harbour tugs for SAAM Towage
10:02 North Sea Port and Port of Gothenburg establishes Green Corridor to reduce emissions
09:22 MABUX: Global bunker indexes to head upwards on Oct 14
09:19 Crude oil futures are rising

2022 October 13

18:37 M/V "SEFORA" refused access to the Paris MoU region
18:04 MOL conducts tabletop drill, based on a simulation of a serious marine accident
17:47 Experts note increasing trend towards establishment of vertically-integrated holdings with assets in seaborne transport
17:45 NYK and MTI receive approval for new maintenance method
17:18 Titan to build ‘largest’ bio-LNG plant at Port of Amsterdam - Gasworld
16:35 Off spec fuels can cost ship operators as much as $50,000 per incident - Lloyd’s Register
16:18 Equinor's new platform in Brazil starts production
15:44 Wilhelmsen enters into an agreement to acquire Vopak Agencies
15:23 Vladimir Putin marked underinvestment in global oil and gas sector
15:04 The consortium to build the new breakwater in the Genoa port
14:42 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding holds christening and launch ceremony for training ship OSHIMA MARU
14:17 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 41, 2022
14:09 Market of alternative marine fuels: from VLSFO to hydrogen is in the focus of the dedicated conference
13:54 The USA LNG export up 13.0% to 59.9 mln tonnes in Jan-Sep 2022 - Banchero Costa
13:13 Russia’s oil exports to remain at today’s level by 2025 - Vladimir Putin
13:10 bp submits bid for major green hydrogen production facility to UK Government
12:50 ADNOC Drilling awarded $980 million contract to hire two jack-up offshore rigs
12:20 Jan De Nul launches new water injection dredger Cosette in the Netherlands
12:01 Maersk orders six further methanol-fueled vessels to ABS Class
11:46 Grimaldi launches a new ro-pax line between Naples and Palermo
11:30 CMA CGM to start the new winter version of EUROMAR service
11:03 BIMCO publishes eBL Standard for bulk shipping
10:47 Four ships operate on Kerch ferry line
10:28 Nautilus Labs and OrbitMI announce strategic partnership for maritime processes and optimization
09:59 Fincantieri partners with the Greek industry
09:50 Throughput of Russian seaports in 9M’2022 declined by 0.5% YoY to 619.2 million tonnes
09:22 Crude oil futures show slight mixed price movements
08:49 MABUX: Firm downtrend to continue in Global bunker market on Oct 13

2022 October 12

21:29 LNG terminal projects will be provided with state support - Vladimir Putin
18:31 Navalrocha Shipyard completes work on cruise ships - Cruise and Ferry
18:06 Cadeler’s F-class vessel booked until 2030