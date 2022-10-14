-
2022 October 14 17:56
IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
Ports and Hydraulic Engineering
- Throughput of Russian seaports in 9M’2022 declined by 0.5% YoY to 619.2 million tonnes
- Bronka, the only deep-water port in Saint-Petersburg, has been handling primarily Belarusian potash
- LNG terminal projects will be provided with state support - Vladimir Putin
- Phase I of Gorodetshy hydrosystem reconstruction to be completed in 2022
- Expansion of handling fleet at VSC
- Plan on construction of LNG terminal on Kamchatka to be developed by February 2023
- Coal exports via Azov-Black Sea Basin in 9M’2022 rose by 24.6% to 26 million tonnes
- Makhachkala Commercial Sea Port commenced shipping of fertilizers to Iran
- Stroytransgaz continues building spawning channel at Bagayevsky hydrosystem
- Vladivostok Fish Terminal acquired 100 units of container equipment
Shipping and Logistics
- General Chernyakhovsky ferry loaded with 99 units of Ro-Ro equipment leaves Ust-Luga for Kaliningrad
- Four ships operate on Kerch ferry line
- Iran’s Golden Line and Russia’s PLC Caspiy to establish transport and logistics center in SEZ Lotos
- First voyage on rans Synergy container line between Novorossiysk and Istanbul scheduled for October 17-19
- Shippers are recommended to focus on Southern and Far East ports of Russia instead of Saint-Petersburg – Ruscon
- Cruise fleet of Perm to be expanded with M/V Boris Polevoy in 2023
- What has been done for the development of the ammonia-related technologies and infrastructure since the beginning of 2022?
Shipbuilding and Ship Repair
- New frame bending machine put into operation at Yantar shipyard
- IDF approves low-interest loan of RUB 362.7 million for Atomenergomash to ensure domestic production of propellers
- Baltiysky Zavod commences sea trials of nuclear-powered icebreaker Ural of Project 22220
- R-Flot delivers fourth buoy tenders of Project 3052
- Vympel shipyard shipped first sections of HSC150В catamaran.
Другие новости по темам: sanctions, shipping, stevedoring, shipbuilding, ship repair, logistics