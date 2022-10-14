  • Home
  • 2022 October 14 17:56

    IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news

    Ports and Hydraulic Engineering

    Shipping and Logistics

    • General Chernyakhovsky ferry loaded with 99 units of Ro-Ro equipment leaves Ust-Luga for Kaliningrad
    • Four ships operate on Kerch ferry line
    • Iran’s Golden Line and Russia’s PLC Caspiy to establish transport and logistics center in SEZ Lotos
    • First voyage on rans Synergy container line between Novorossiysk and Istanbul scheduled for October 17-19
    • Shippers are recommended to focus on Southern and Far East ports of Russia instead of Saint-Petersburg – Ruscon
    • Cruise fleet of Perm to be expanded with M/V Boris Polevoy in 2023
    • What has been done for the development of the ammonia-related technologies and infrastructure since the beginning of 2022?

    Shipbuilding and Ship Repair

    • New frame bending machine put into operation at Yantar shipyard
    • IDF approves low-interest loan of RUB 362.7 million for Atomenergomash to ensure domestic production of propellers
    • Baltiysky Zavod commences sea trials of nuclear-powered icebreaker Ural of Project 22220
    • R-Flot delivers fourth buoy tenders of Project 3052
    • Vympel shipyard shipped first sections of HSC150В catamaran.
2022 October 14

18:20 Royal Caribbean Group to open the world's first zero-energy cruise terminal
18:06 T-Systems brings MAN Energy Solutions into the cloud
17:35 Hoegh Autoliners receives EcoVadis Gold rating for sustainability
17:15 European Energy receives EUR 53m financing for Power-to-X plant in Kasso
16:47 Throughput of Global Ports in 9M’22 fell by almost one third
16:25 Diana Shipping announces delivery of the Ultramax dry bulk vessel
16:05 Solstad Offshore announces new contracts and extensions for four of its PSV
15:46 Ministry of Industry and Trade starts collecting proposals on listing ship components eligible for subsidies
15:30 Borr Drilling announces sale of the jack-up drilling rig
15:03 Norway announces the tighter restrictions on Russian fishing vessels
14:22 Keppel to commence charters for four rigs assets in Saudi Arabia
14:02 Equinor awarding contracts for platform supply vessels
13:41 Russia’s trade turnover with CIS countries grew by 7% YoY to $46 billion
13:22 Furetank signs agreement to sell two dual-fuel tankers to Neste
13:00 EFIP members meet in Ghent to discuss the Seine-Scheldt project and the energy transition
12:28 Baltiysky Zavod commences sea trials of nuclear-powered icebreaker Ural of Project 22220
12:22 Container ship TSS PEARL sinks 300km south east of Port Sudan
12:11 Ports of Rotterdam and Gothenburg kick off Green Corridor initiative for sustainable shipping
12:01 Duisburg-Rostock Samskip rail link launch offers platform for Ruhr-Scandinavia multimodal growth
11:31 Maersk opens a consolidation centre in Modjo Dry Port, Ethiopia
11:00 The installation terminal of the ORLEN Group in the port of Swinoujscie to start work in 2025
10:54 Sanmar Shipyards to build two electric harbour tugs for SAAM Towage
10:02 North Sea Port and Port of Gothenburg establishes Green Corridor to reduce emissions
09:22 MABUX: Global bunker indexes to head upwards on Oct 14
09:19 Crude oil futures are rising

2022 October 13

18:37 M/V "SEFORA" refused access to the Paris MoU region
18:04 MOL conducts tabletop drill, based on a simulation of a serious marine accident
17:47 Experts note increasing trend towards establishment of vertically-integrated holdings with assets in seaborne transport
17:45 NYK and MTI receive approval for new maintenance method
17:18 Titan to build ‘largest’ bio-LNG plant at Port of Amsterdam - Gasworld
16:35 Off spec fuels can cost ship operators as much as $50,000 per incident - Lloyd’s Register
16:18 Equinor's new platform in Brazil starts production
15:44 Wilhelmsen enters into an agreement to acquire Vopak Agencies
15:23 Vladimir Putin marked underinvestment in global oil and gas sector
15:04 The consortium to build the new breakwater in the Genoa port
14:42 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding holds christening and launch ceremony for training ship OSHIMA MARU
14:17 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 41, 2022
14:09 Market of alternative marine fuels: from VLSFO to hydrogen is in the focus of the dedicated conference
13:54 The USA LNG export up 13.0% to 59.9 mln tonnes in Jan-Sep 2022 - Banchero Costa
13:13 Russia’s oil exports to remain at today’s level by 2025 - Vladimir Putin
13:10 bp submits bid for major green hydrogen production facility to UK Government
12:50 ADNOC Drilling awarded $980 million contract to hire two jack-up offshore rigs
12:20 Jan De Nul launches new water injection dredger Cosette in the Netherlands
12:01 Maersk orders six further methanol-fueled vessels to ABS Class
11:46 Grimaldi launches a new ro-pax line between Naples and Palermo
11:30 CMA CGM to start the new winter version of EUROMAR service
11:03 BIMCO publishes eBL Standard for bulk shipping
10:47 Four ships operate on Kerch ferry line
10:28 Nautilus Labs and OrbitMI announce strategic partnership for maritime processes and optimization
09:59 Fincantieri partners with the Greek industry
09:50 Throughput of Russian seaports in 9M’2022 declined by 0.5% YoY to 619.2 million tonnes
09:22 Crude oil futures show slight mixed price movements
08:49 MABUX: Firm downtrend to continue in Global bunker market on Oct 13

2022 October 12

21:29 LNG terminal projects will be provided with state support - Vladimir Putin
18:31 Navalrocha Shipyard completes work on cruise ships - Cruise and Ferry
18:06 Cadeler’s F-class vessel booked until 2030
17:50 Marubeni's vessel conducts a trial voyage using a marine biofuel blend
17:28 Danfoss Power Solutions’ hybrid drivetrains selected for Hamburg public ferries
17:05 Accelleron relocate turbocharger service network in Indonesia