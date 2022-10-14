2022 October 14 16:47

Throughput of Global Ports in 9M’22 fell by almost one third

Total container market of Russia decreased by 22.9% YoY

Global Ports’ consolidated marine container throughput in January-September 2022 fell by 31.7%, year-on-year to 813 thousand TEU (in 9M’21 ‒ 1,190 thousand TEU), according to Global Ports Investments’ operational results for Q3 2022 and the 9 months to 30 September 2022.

The steepest fall in January-September 2022, was that of First Container Terminal (FCT, -54.9% to 214 thousand TEU) and Petrolesport (PLP, -57.4% to 128 thousand TEU). Container throughput of Ust-Luga Container Terminal (ULCT) fell by 40.1% to 14 thousand TEU. Far East Terminal of Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company (VSC) showed an increase by 16.4% to 457 thousand TEU.

“On the back of significant reduction of vessel calls of key container shipping lines to the ports of Russia both Russian container market in the Baltic basin and the Group’s terminals located in the said region experienced severe decline in containers, cars and Ro-Ro throughput in Q3 2022 and 9m 2022, while container throughput in the Far East and at VSC increased driven by rebuilding of supply chains,” comments the Group’s press center.

Total handling of Ro-Ro cargo fell by 76.9% to 4.3 thousand units, cars ‒ by 77.7% to 18.4 thousand units, bulk cargo ‒ by 32.8% to 2.39 million tonnes.

Handling of containerized cargo in Finnish ports rose by 43.4% to 80.8 thousand tonnes TEU. Moby Dik terminal in Kronshtadt handled 131.4 thousand tonnes (-39.6%), Yanino Logistics Park 106.2 thousand tonnes (-59.1%).

According to Global Ports, Russian container market decreased by 22.9%, year-on-year, to 3.007 million TEU. The steepest fall was registered in the Baltic Region including Kaliningrad ‒ by 52.1% to 899 thousand TEU. Meanwhile, Northern ports saw an increase of 19.4% to 129 thousand TEU), Far East ports rose by 7.7% to 1.49 million TEU).

According to the statement, the market outlook for 2022 in the Baltic basin remains well below 2021, while the Far Eastern market is experiencing high demand which might exceed capacity of container terminals and the supporting infrastructure in the region. In the Baltic region the Group is concentrating on the utilisation of its terminals with non-containerised cargo as well as on cost management, while key focus at VSC remains on operational efficiency and, on the back of growing demand, on logistics chains via Far East.

Global Ports Investments PLC is the leading operator of container terminals in the Russian market by capacity and container throughput. Global Ports’ terminals are located in the Baltic and Far East Basins, key regions for foreign Russian trade and transit cargo flows. Global Ports operates five container terminals in Russia (Petrolesport, First Container Terminal, Ust-Luga Container Terminal and Moby Dik in the Russian Baltics, and Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company in the Russian Far East) and two container terminals in Finland (Multi-Link Terminals in Helsinki and Kotka). Global Ports also owns inland container terminal Yanino Logistics Park located in the vicinity of St. Petersburg.

