2022 October 14 17:35

Hoegh Autoliners receives EcoVadis Gold rating for sustainability

Höegh Autoliners have received a Gold Medal rating with EcoVadis which places us among the top 5% of all companies evaluated, according to the company's release.



Ecovadis is the world's largest and most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, creating a global network of more than 100,000 rated companies across 200 industry categories in more than 160 countries.



EcoVadis rating criteria are based on international sustainability standards, including the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact, the International Labour Organization (ILO) conventions and the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards, and the ISO 26000 standard.



EcoVadis is a purpose-led company whose mission is to provide the world's most trusted business sustainability ratings. Businesses of all sizes rely on EcoVadis' expert intelligence and evidence-based ratings to monitor and improve the sustainability performance of their business and trading partners. Its actionable scorecards, benchmarks, carbon action tools, and insights guide an improvement journey for environmental, social and ethical practices across 200 industry categories and 175 countries.