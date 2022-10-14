2022 October 14 17:15

European Energy receives EUR 53m financing for Power-to-X plant in Kasso

The world’s largest e-methanol facility in Denmark is one step closer as European Energy has now received EUR 53m from the Danish Green Investment Fund, according to European Energy's release.

European Energy’s upcoming Power-to-X-facility (PtX-facility) in Kasso will be the largest e-methanol facility in the world to date. The Danish Green Investment Fund (DGIF) has now agreed to come with a financing of EUR 53m to the total investment of the facility.

The financing from the Danish Green Investment Fund’s financing is part of the total investment in the facility, which the Danish bank Jyske Bank is also co-financing.

The financing will go to the total capital investments in connection with the expansion of the PtX plant in Kasso, which will be the largest e-methanol plant on a commercial basis in the world to date.

DGIF aims to co-finance investments that promote a green transformation of Danish society.



The future PtX facility is supplied with renewable energy from the nearby Kasso Solar Park. A solar park which European Energy has developed and built. The solar park is to date the largest solar park in Northern Europe with a capacity of 300 MW. This corresponds to the solar park being able to supply 75,000 Danish households with green electricity.