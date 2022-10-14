2022 October 14 15:46

Ministry of Industry and Trade starts collecting proposals on listing ship components eligible for subsidies

Financing for 2022 is to total RUB 7 billion

The Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation has announced the beginning of the procedure on submission of applications for listing ship components eligible for subsidies from the federal budget. Those subsidies are to cover expenses for designing, creation and mass production of the most important ship equipment, according to the Ministry’s statement.

The applications should be submitted according to official regulations to the Ministry’s Department of Shipbuilding and Marine Equipment, on an official blank signed by a company’s head.

The subsidy is to support the companies’ activities on development of ship components in the framework of a comprehensive project taking into consideration modernization of production facilities and adjustment of the project to certain market requirements. Up to 80% of R&D works on ship components is to be covered by subsidies. The competition for subsidies is to be held nu the Ministry of Industry and Trade twice a year.

Financing for 2022 is to total RUB 7 billion, for 2023 – RUB 14 billion, for 2024 – RUB 1 billion.

