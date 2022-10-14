2022 October 14 18:06

T-Systems brings MAN Energy Solutions into the cloud

T-Systems is migrating MAN Energy Solutions' entire IT infrastructure and will operate it in the cloud: Telekom's IT service provider is transferring the SAP base system and SAP applications to the Microsoft Azure public cloud, according to MAN's release. T-Systems will also transfer and support various other applications to the public or hybrid cloud as required. In this way, the provider of solutions for the decarbonization of shipping, the energy sector and industry is creating a flexible and scalable IT organization for its 14,000 employees at more than 100 international locations.



T-Systems' solution is based on four building blocks for infrastructure and services: an on-premise private cloud and public cloud managed services, as well as SAP managed service in the public cloud and services for non-SAP applications. In addition, T-Systems provides operation and management of the applications as well as an overarching service management and governance structure.