2022 October 14 16:05

Solstad Offshore announces new contracts and extensions for four of its PSV

Solstad Offshore ASA has announced new contracts and extensions for four of its PSV’s, according to the company's release.

The contracts have a combined firm duration of 850 days supporting various clients in the UK and Dutch sectors.

The contracts have a combined value of approximately NOK 105 million and will be executed by Far Symphony, Far Spica, Normand Serenade and Normand Tantalus.