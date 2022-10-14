2022 October 14 12:22

Container ship TSS PEARL sinks 300km south east of Port Sudan

A Dubai-owned container ship TSS PEARL has sunk approximately 300Km South East of Port Sudan, according to WK Webster's release. Several containers are reported to be floating at the site of the sinking, but it is currently unconfirmed if any of the vessel superstructure remains visible.

The blaze broke out on the 2,007-teu large feeder vessel TSS Pearl (built 2008), 123 nautical miles (228 km) north-west of the Red Sea port of Jizan. All 25 seafarers were evacuated from the vessel. An NYK car carrier and a bulker were involved in the crew rescue.

This casualty will now result in cargo losses and associated recovery claims. Salvage security will no longer be required, save of course for any cargo salvaged and that retains value, which appears to be a remote prospect in the circumstances.









