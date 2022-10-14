2022 October 14 14:02

Equinor awarding contracts for platform supply vessels

Six contracts have been awarded to five shipowners, for a total value estimated at more than NOK 2,5 billion including options, according to Equinor's release.

The six platform supply vessels will be managed by Simon Møkster Shipping AS, Island Offshore Management AS, Eidesvik AS, Remøy Shipping AS and P/F Skansi Offshore.

The contracts will take effect before the end of 2022, have a three-year firm period and three one-year options. The vessels will support Equinor’s activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.



Vessels, owners and ship management:

Island Crusader, Island Offshore VIII KS, Island Offshore Management AS

Stril Luna, Simon Møkster Rederi AS, Simon Møkster Shipping AS

Stril Mar, Simon Møkster Rederi AS, Simon Møkster Shipping AS

Rem Hrist, Etta Shipowning Ltd, Remøy Shipping AS

Kongsborg, Skansi Ship Invest P/F, P/F Skansi Offshore

Viking Avant, Eidesvik MPSV AS, Eidesvik AS

In addition Equinor has extended a contract with Island Offshore Shipholding LP for four years, for Island Clipper, which is a combined platform supply vessel and walk-to-work vessel. Island Clipper has supported the Oseberg field in the past and is scheduled to also work on the Hywind Tampen offshore wind farm.



As part of the agreement there is a joint commitment to pursue possibilities to modify the Island Crusader and Kongsborg vessels to be powered by ammonia fuel. This will be carried out in two separate projects involving a number of sub-suppliers throughout the maritime industry. The overall goal is to reduce the CO2 emissions by up to 90 percent by use of ammonia fuel. All six vessels either have, or will get, a battery installed for hybrid operations.

The agreements include requirement for the vessels to employ one cadet or ordinary seaman for each shift, as a recruitment contribution to the maritime industry.