2022 October 14 13:00

EFIP members meet in Ghent to discuss the Seine-Scheldt project and the energy transition

On 13 October 2022, EFIP members gathered in Ghent (Belgium) for their annual Executive Committee meeting. The meeting was hosted by De Vlaamse Waterweg nv, according to the company's release.



The Executive Committee meeting was followed by an interactive Open Session on the Seine-Scheldt project and the Ports and Energy Transition Study, with Mr Frank Serpentier, Program manager Seine-Scheldt, and the Royal Haskoning DHV team composed of Mr Michiel Nijboer, Senior Investment Consultant, Mr Hans Vermij, IWT Sector Director/IWT Expert, and Ms Lisa Meijer, Port and coastal engineer.



The European Federation of Inland Ports (EFIP) brings together nearly 200 inland ports and port authorities in 18 countries of the European Union, and Switzerland, Serbia and Ukraine.

EFIP actively follows all developments in the field of EU transport and environmental policy of importance to inland ports and their environment, and represents the inland ports vis-à-vis the European institutions and other international bodies. EFIP offers its members the possibility to exchange information, expertise and best practices with colleagues in other countries.