2022 October 14 12:28

Baltiysky Zavod commences sea trials of nuclear-powered icebreaker Ural of Project 22220

Image source: USC

The ship is to be delivered to FSUE Atomflot before the end of 2022

Nuclear-powered icebreaker Ural, the second serial ship of Project 22220, left the outfitting embankment of Baltiysky Zavod shipyard (United Shipbuilding Corporation, USC) on 14 October 2022 and commenced the programme of shipbuilder’s sea trials. Over the coming three weeks, the shipyard’s trial team and contractors’ representatives will check operation of the icebreaker’s mechanisms and equipment, says USC.

The specialists will conduct comprehensive testing of reactor and steam turbine units, electric propulsion systems, shaft lines and deck equipment (anchor handling and steering equipment). Tests will cover speed and maneuverability characteristics, functioning of service systems and automatics, navigation and communication systems as well as a helicopter-related system.

The Ural is the third ship of Project 22220 built by Baltiysky Zavod shipyard. Laid down on 25 July 2016, it was launched on 26 May 2019. The ship is to be delivered to FSUE Atomflot before the end of 2022.

Multipurpose nuclear-powered icebreakers of Project 22220 ships are the world’s largest and most powerful icebreaking ships. Their key task is to ensure year-round navigation in the western Arctic. Icebreakers of 22220 design will form the basis of Russia’s civil icebreaking fleet in the near time.

Established in 1856, Baltiysky Zavod shipyard specializes in the construction of Rank 1 surface crafts, ice class vessels with nuclear and diesel-electric propulsion as well as nuclear floating energy units. Throughout its history, Baltiysky Zavod has built over 600 ships and vessels. As of today, the shipyard’s personnel numbers over 6,000 employees.

United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises about 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates about 80% of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.

Related links:

Atomflot to hold trials and flag-raising ceremony on icebreaker Ural of Project 22220 in November 2022 >>>>

Photos contributed by press center of United Shipbuilding Corporation