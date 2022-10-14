2022 October 14 12:01

Duisburg-Rostock Samskip rail link launch offers platform for Ruhr-Scandinavia multimodal growth

Samskip has added over 10% capacity to its multimodal connections between Germany and Scandinavia as a result of launching three-times weekly block train services connecting Duisburg and Rostock together with Hector Rail, according to the company's release.

The all-electric train service links the Duisburg Hohenbudberg terminal and the Rostock Trimodal terminal for coordination with the port’s ro-ro ferry services. It creates a significant additional new routing option to connect Germany’s Ruhr area and the south-east of the Netherlands with Sweden’s key Stockholm/Gävle/Örebro/Jönköping region, Finland and other Baltic markets.

Departing from Duisburg on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, the 700m length trains arrive in Rostock on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday to coincide with Hansa Destination ferry connections to Nynäshamn (south of Stockholm). Entering the market in August 2021, Hansa has developed substantial freight volumes into and out of the Swedish midlands, with the regular Nynäshamn call periodically augmented by stopovers at Visby.

The Duisburg-Rostock rail link also means Samskip can offer additional service options direct into southern Sweden and Finland by coordinating with separate daily ferry departures to Trelleborg, Kotka, Hanka and Rauma.

Samskip already offers an extensive network of containerised rail services connecting Duisburg with destinations in Sweden, operating its own block trains into Katrineholm, Falköping and Nässjö 14 times a week.



Shortsea operations out of Rostock represent a strategic addition to transport options for all types of multimodal freight customers, according to Gert-Jan Meijer, Head of Trade, Sweden, Samskip. In addition to offering capacity for ISO containers, Mega trailers and P400 trailers, wagons deployed accommodate non-cranable trailers, opening the new route to a wide range of third party and shippers’ own equipment.



The capacity boost comes during a period of opportunity for multimodal in Europe, whose lower emissions align with sustainability goals set by corporates. EU Mobility Package measures to improve haulier conditions are also driving road freight out of the market.





