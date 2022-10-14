2022 October 14 11:31

Maersk opens a consolidation centre in Modjo Dry Port, Ethiopia

A.P. Moller - Maersk, the integrated logistics company, and Ethiopian partner, Freighters International (PABOMI), has announced the opening of a consolidation centre in Modjo Dry Port, Ethiopia, according to the company's release.

A hub for export or import cargo in Ethiopia, Maersk’s new consolidation centre offers a range of warehousing and distribution services that address supply chain issues customers may face.

With direct links from Modjo Dry Port to Djibouti Port and industrial parks, the facility offers customers first mile delivery, consolidation, cargo fulfilment and supply chain management solutions.

