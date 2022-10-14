2022 October 14 10:02

North Sea Port and Port of Gothenburg establishes Green Corridor to reduce emissions

The services between the Port of Gothenburg and North Sea Port (Ghent) will become a green corridor, as the port authorities have come together, aiming toward using alternative fuels for seagoing vessels by 2025, according to North Sea Port's release.



A “green corridor” can be defined in different ways, but put briefly – and according to the Clydebank Declaration established at the COP26 climate summit – it means that a shipping route between two ports is served by green marine transport operations. The Clydebank Declaration was signed by Sweden, Belgium and 30 other countries during COP26, and states that the countries in question shall promote the climate transition of the shipping industry by supporting and encouraging green shipping corridors.



The Port of Gothenburg and North Sea Port are making necessary adaptations to infrastructure, including sustainable fuels bunkering operating regulations, and by increasing discounts on port dues for ships using cleaner fuels through their respective environmental discount systems.



The Port of Gothenburg is also already providing on shore power supply (OPS) at multiple terminals in the port, including for ships that serve Belgium. With OPS, ships do not need to keep their auxiliary engines running while they are in port, enabling zero emissions by the quayside.



The new green corridor was launched at Gothenburg Port Day on 12 October, when the CEOs of the Gothenburg Port Authority and North Sea Port have met in Gothenburg.