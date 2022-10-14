2022 October 14 09:19

Crude oil futures are rising

Oil prices rose by 0.32%-0.4%

On 14 October 2022, 08:44 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for December settlement were trading 0.32% higher at $94.87 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for November delivery fell by 0.40% to $89.47 a barrel.

Oil prices are increasing slightly this morning still ending the week with a minus result, Interfax says. The market is affected by growing expectations for toughening monetary policy of the Federal Reserve System to result in the economic decline and the decrease of the demand for energy.