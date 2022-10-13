2022 October 13 17:45

NYK and MTI receive approval for new maintenance method

NYK and MTI Co., Ltd. (MTI) have received approval from ClassNK for a new maintenance method (CBM method)1 implemented on NYK-owned coal carrier Noshiro Maru, according to NYK's release.

NYK and MTI, together with ClassNK and Japan Engine Corporation, have been conducting joint research on using CBM to optimize maintenance.



The certified CBM is a method of monitoring the condition of bearings3 of large marine diesel engines through temperature data, a method that was adopted in the "CBM Guidelines, Second Edition"4 issued by ClassNK in 2021.

In addition, the Diesel Engine Main Bearing Condition Monitoring System, which visualizes bearing temperature data that can be obtained through sensors installed on the main bearings and ship operation data, has been developed and implemented on the NYK-owned coal carrier Noshiro Maru.



Following its implementation on Noshiro Maru, NYK will consider applying the CBM method to other NYK Group-owned vessels. The NYK Group is also aiming to apply CBM-based maintenance to equipment other than main engine main bearings.

In the future, the NYK Group aims to develop autonomous, next-generation CBMs in which artificial intelligence (AI) constantly monitors the status of engine plants throughout the fleet and determines the timing of maintenance by making use of information such as operating schedules.

On February 3, 2021, NYK released the “NYK Group ESG Story,” which aims to further integrate ESG into the company’s management strategy and promotes activities that contribute to the achievement of the SDGs through business activities. On March 24, 2022, NYK released the updated “NYK Group ESG Story 2022,” which introduces initiatives for integrating ESG into the Group’s management strategies set forth in the "NYK Group ESG Story" and provides a partial explanation of the Group’s sustainable growth strategy from a long-term perspective.