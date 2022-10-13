2022 October 13 18:37

M/V "SEFORA" refused access to the Paris MoU region

The vessel M/V "SEFORA" was detained in Contstanta (Romania) on 26 August 2022 and left the port on 9 September 2022 but failed to call at the repair yard in Izmail (Ukraine) as agreed. The ship flies the flag of Cameroon, which is black on the current Paris MoU WGB list.

Therefore under the provisions of section 4.2 of the Paris MoU, Article 21.4 of EU Council Directive 2009/16/EC, the ship will be refused further access to any port and anchorage in the Paris MOU region, except a port and anchorage of the ship’s flag State. This refusal of access will become applicable immediately after the ship is authorized to leave this port and anchorage.