2022 October 13 17:47

Experts note increasing trend towards establishment of vertically-integrated holdings with assets in seaborne transport

FESCO has been recently followed by TransContainer and other companies

A trend towards establishment of vertically-integrated holdings with assets in seaborne transport is increasing, Stanislav Stankevich, Executive Director of Trans Synergy LLC, said at the conference “For Containers”.

“We knew about FESCO positioning itself as a vertically-integrated company. As of today, it is the only working model for a container operator in Russia. Having purchased SASCO TransContainer is actually turning into a vertically-integrated company too. The same vector is followed by Transit. All companies are turning to the sea,” he said.

“Today, the only factor limiting the development of transport and logistics companies is the throughput of the Far East ports. At the same time, the two largest ports are directly affiliated with TransContainer and FESCO,” said the speaker adding that handling of other companies’ cargo flows is limited.

FESCO Transportation Group is one of the leading public transportation and logistics companies in Russia with operations in ports, rail, integrated logistics and shipping business. Diversified but integrated asset portfolio enables FESCO to provide door-to-door logistics solutions and control almost all steps of the intermodal transportation value chain. FESCO controls the Commercial Port of Vladivostok, rail operators Transgarant and Dalreftrans, operator of container platforms Russkaya Troyka, dry terminal facilities in Novosibirsk, Khabarovsk and Tomsk. FESCO operates over 100,000 containers and about 10,000 container platforms. FESCO’s fleet numbers 22 vessels deployed primarily on its own sea service lines.

PJSC TransContainer is among the largest intermodal container operators in Eurasia. Its fleet numbers about 113,000 containers of over 167,000 TEU and over 42,000 flatcars. The company owns 37 railway terminals in Russia and operates three more terminals through its subsidiaries and joint stock companies. TransContainer holds 58.51% of Sakhalin Shipping Company (SASCO) the fleet of which numbers 13 ice-class sea vessels. Delo Group is the only shareholder of the company.

Related links:

Delo Group to approve program to renew and expand SASCO fleet for foreign trade and coastal container transportation>>>>

TransContainer obtains 58.51% of SASCO stake>>>>