2022 October 13 17:18

Titan to build ‘largest’ bio-LNG plant at Port of Amsterdam - Gasworld

Titan has announced plans to produce 200,000 tonnes of liquefied biomethane (LBM) per year in the Port of Amsterdam, according to Gasworld.

The independent supplier of low and zero-carbon fuels – formerly ‘Titan LNG’, but it was rebranded in June – has signed contracts with biogas producer BioValue for the exclusive off-take of all on-site produced biogas, and Linde Engineering to perform basic engineering.

BioValue, one of the largest biogas suppliers in the Netherlands, will supply a significant part of the biogas required for the total LBM production, and will construct a new biogas plant, next to the LBM plant.

The remaining biogas will be sourced from other production installations throughout Europe that are connected to the existing gas grid.

This hybrid sourcing setup enables the scale required for impactful decarbonisation of the marine industry.

The bulk of the LBM volumes produced by the plant will be supplied to the LBM-powered vessels of Titan’s launching customer.

For the remaining volumes, truck refuelling stations and industrial customers are also within scope. The LBM will substitute fossil fuels, avoiding about 1m tonnes of CO2 equivalent emissions per year, equal to the annual emissions of about 25% of all diesel cars in the Netherlands.

The project aligns with EU regulations such as proposed in the Fit-For-55 package and the recently published RePowerEU plans. The plant will be located adjacent to Titan’s berth in the Port of Amsterdam, from whom the land will be leased.

Producing LBM in the most sustainable way is a key project target and has been integrated throughout the plant’s design. The project will only source biogas from sustainable feedstocks that are compliant with the latest EU Renewable Energy Directive, and are International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) certified.

Other sustainable integrations in the plant include the capturing and utilisation of the biogenic carbon dioxide (CO2) side stream, and the hydrogen-ready design. This enables future production of e-methane where the biogenic CO2 is combined with green hydrogen.



For this, a connection to the hydrogen backbone planned in the Port of Amsterdam is envisaged.

Ronald van Selm, CTO at Titan, said Titan is committed to decarbonise shipping by supplying LBM and any other renewable fuels such as hydrogen-derived methane (also known as E-LNG).

Titan, Attero and Nordsol were awarded €4.3m funding in December 2021 to fund a bio-LNG plant.

The FirstBio2Shipping project, set to be completed in 2023, will achieve a decentralised production of bio-LNG designated for usage in the maritime industry.

The plant will produce around 2,400 tonnes/year of bio-LNG, located at the Attero facility in Wilp, the Netherlands.