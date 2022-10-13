2022 October 13 15:44

Wilhelmsen enters into an agreement to acquire Vopak Agencies

Wilhelmsen Port Services has entered into an agreement with Vopak to acquire 100% of Vopak Agencies and 50% of Diize, according to the company's release. Vopak Agencies and Diize are highly complementary and a perfect match for the global reach of Wilhelmsen Port Services’ maritime network of 2 200 ports.



Vopak Agencies has a strong track record within both hub services and port agency within the tanker segments in Europe and extensive experience within their field. Diize is a Vopak developed digital software company aimed at the future of port orchestration.

The completion of the transaction is subject to predetermined conditions and works council advice and is expected to close later in the fourth quarter of this year. Vopak Agencies will transfer to Wilhelmsen Port Services once the deal is completed, while Diize continues as a joint venture between Wilhelmsen and Vopak Ventures. In the interim, both Wilhelmsen Port Services and Vopak Agencies will continue to operate as separate companies with no changes for customers or partners.

One of the key pillars of Wilhelmsen Port Services' recently launched strategy is to be a leading local port partner in the markets it serves. The acquisition of Vopak Agencies and its position as a tanker specialist in North-West Europe gives Wilhelmsen Port Services access to that unrivalled local knowledge.



Wilhelmsen Port Services is a leading provider and industry veteran having delivered more than one million port calls across 2 200 ports around the world. Leveraging extensive experience from ships agency and maritime logistics, Port Services aspires to shaping the port experiences of tomorrow, by offering a series of new innovations and solutions within the port ecosystem.

Vopak Agencies is the market leader in the greater Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) region. With 180 years of Agency history and a strong focus on service levels, quality, safety, and sustainability, Vopak Agencies ensures efficient and safe handling of port calls via its own office in Rotterdam, Antwerp, Terneuzen, Amsterdam, Hamburg, and Gothenburg. Vopak Agencies provides maritime services for all kinds of vessel types. The customer base reflects a.o. Oil Majors, Chemical producers, Traders, the offshore market, and the main shipping companies. Besides Port Agencies, Vopak Agencies provides Hub Services with an impressive network of Local Port Agents, positioned at strategic locations along major trade routes. The last years Vopak Agencies successfully developed Diize which is simplifying the maritime industry by putting the vessel back in the center of our digital solutions.