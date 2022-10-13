2022 October 13 15:04

The consortium to build the new breakwater in the Genoa port

The consortium of which Fincantieri Infrastructure Opere Marittime is part, led by Webuild and also including Fincosit and Sidra, will build the new breakwater of the Genoa port for a total initial asking price of 928 million euros. Fincantieri Infrastracture Opere Marittime is part of the consortium with a 25% share, according to Fincantieri's release.



Ordered by the Western Ligurian Sea Port Authority, the new breakwater will allow safe access to the port to container ships up to 400-450 meters long, double the size of those passing today, tailoring the Ligurian port to the requirements of the main shipping companies.



The construction works, consisting of two phases – with the first already financed – are part of the extraordinary recovery action plan of the Genoa Port. They will be co-financed by the government with resources from the Complementary Fund of Italy’s recovery and resilience plan (NRRP) and will benefit from the Aid Decree (“Decreto Aiuti”).