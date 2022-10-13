2022 October 13 18:04

MOL conducts tabletop drill, based on a simulation of a serious marine accident

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. conducted a tabletop drill, based on a simulation of a serious marine accident involving a woodchip carrier owned by MOL and operated by MOL Drybulk Ltd., according to the company's release. These periodic drills are aimed at confirming MOL Group's emergency response system in preparation for serious marine accidents.

The drill, held on October 12, was designed to demonstrate that the company can respond swiftly and appropriately in case of a serious marine accident and maintain the timely flow of accurate information, while building group-wide safety awareness. MOL also strives to further sharpen its group-wide emergency response readiness through these regular exercises.

Under the drill scenario, a fire broke out in the engine room of a fully laden woodchip carrier-owned by MOL and operated by MOL Drybulk-while underway in the Seto Inland Sea. The vessel was anchored immediately after the incident began, but it caused damage to nearby fish farms. The fire continued to burn, and one crewmember required an emergency medical evacuation.

Upon receiving a report of the accident, MOL organized an Emergency Control Headquarters in the Head Office. To reconfirm processes such as reporting and communication that are critical in an emergency, the time frame of the drill spanned from the occurrence of the accident to a simulated press conference, and verified the company's capability to ensure smooth cooperation and information-gathering among concerned parties. In addition, based on information collected, the headquarters discussed responses to be taken as the shipowner and operator, reviewed the emergency response system, and then practiced responding to media inquiries at a press conference simulation.

MOL's tabletop drills are intended to make sure that every employee has a higher awareness of safety and to help the company forge ahead to "become a world leader in safe operation," while developing and enhancing a solid emergency response structure.



