2022 October 13

Market of alternative marine fuels: from VLSFO to hydrogen is in the focus of the dedicated conference

This topic is included in IAA PortNews’ conference scheduled for on 2 November 2022

Mikhail Yershov, associate professor at the National University of Oil and Gas named after I.M.Gubkin (Gubkin University) will speak at the 6th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference with a report ”Alternative Marine Fuels: from VLSFO to Hydrogen”.

The environmental aspect of marine fuels is getting increasingly important over the recent years. Emissions from ships account for 3% of anthropogenic GHG emissions. Alternative marine fuels are to decrease the hazardous emissions: CO2, SOx, NOx and carbon particles.

The European Union, as the leader of the global climate position, has been actively developing and adopting regulations on decarbonization of shipping over the recent decades. The most important of them - FuelEU Maritime (part of Fit-for-55) and inclusion of shipping into the Emissions Trading Scheme — will be adopted by EU in the near time. Consequently, the structure of marine fuels is to change in the European Union and outside it, including Russia. This is despite the fact that most alternative fuels are just being prepared for the commercial use.

Mikhail Yershov, an expert in oil processing technologies, will speak at the LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference about the technologies for obtaining of alternative marine fuels.

