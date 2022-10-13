  • Home
  • News
  • The USA LNG export up 13.0% to 59.9 mln tonnes in Jan-Sep 2022 - Banchero Costa
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 October 13 13:54

    The USA LNG export up 13.0% to 59.9 mln tonnes in Jan-Sep 2022 - Banchero Costa

    In Jan-Sep 2022, the USA exported 59.9 mln tonnes of LNG, which was just a +13.0% y-o-y increase, based on Refinitiv vessel tracking data, according to Banchero Costa's report. In Jan-Sep 2022, Australia exported 60.2 mln tonnes of LNG, up +1.1% y- o-y, whilst Qatar exported 59.2 mln tonnes, up +1.0% y-o-y.

    In terms of destinations for American LNG, the main routes are now transatlantic to the EU and UK. In Jan-Sep 2022, LNG exports from the USA to the European Union increased by +164.1% y-o-y to 31.6 mln tonnes from 12.0 mln t in the same period of 2021.

    The EU was now the destination for 52.7% of the USA’s total LNG exports in the first 9 months of 2022. Volumes to the UK also surged by +158.4% y-o-y in 5.3 mln tonnes, from 2.1 mln t in the same period of last year.

    The UK was the destination for 8.9% of American LNG shipments so far this year.

    The third top destination after the EU and the UK is South Korea, which accounted for 7.2% of USA LNG shipments in Jan-Sep 2022. Shipments from the USA to South Korea declined by -36.6% y-o-y so far this year to 4.3 mln tonnes.

    Exports to Japan also declined in 2022, by -42.1% y-o-y to 3.0 mln tonnes, with Japan holding a 5.0% share.

    Shipments to Mainland China also crashed by -87.0% y-o-y in Jan-Sep 2022 to 0.9 mln tonnes, from 6.6 mln tonnes in the same period of 2021.

    Volumes from the USA to India also declined by -50.9% y-o-y to 1.6 mln tonnes in Jan-Sep 2022.

    To South America volumes declined by -59.2% y-o-y to 3.6 mln tonnes.

    In 2021, the United States were the third largest exporter of LNG after Australia and Qatar, with a 18.8% share of global export volumes. In the full 12 months of 2021, the USA exported 72.5 mln tonnes of LNG, which represented a +50.3% y- o-y increase from the 48.2 mln tonnes shipped in 2020.

    In Jan-Sep 2022, the European Union imported 73.2 mln tonnes of LNG, an increase of +69.3% y-o-y from the 43.3 mln tonnes imported in the same period of 2021. The EU27 now accounts for 24.3% of global seaborne LNG imports.

    In the same period, the United Kingdom also imported 13.7 mln tonnes of LNG, up +73.5% y-o-y from the 7.9 mln tonnes in the same period of 2021. The UK now accounts for 4.6% of global LNG imports.

    Mainland China imported just 46.1 mln tonnes of LNG in Jan-Sep 2022, down -22.0% y-o-y from 59.1 mln tonnes in the same period of 2021. India saw a -17.6% y-o-y decline to 14.7 mln tonnes, from 17.9 mln tonnes in Jan-Sep 2021. Imports to Japan declined a -1.1% y-o-y to 56.6 mln t. Volumes to South Korea also declined by -1.3% y-o-y to 34.4 mln tonnes in Jan-Sep 2022.

Другие новости по темам: LNG  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 October 13

18:04 MOL conducts tabletop drill, based on a simulation of a serious marine accident
17:47 Experts note increasing trend towards establishment of vertically-integrated holdings with assets in seaborne transport
17:45 NYK and MTI receive approval for new maintenance method
17:18 Titan to build ‘largest’ bio-LNG plant at Port of Amsterdam - Gasworld
16:35 Off spec fuels can cost ship operators as much as $50,000 per incident - Lloyd’s Register
16:18 Equinor's new platform in Brazil starts production
15:44 Wilhelmsen enters into an agreement to acquire Vopak Agencies
15:23 Vladimir Putin marked underinvestment in global oil and gas sector
15:04 The consortium to build the new breakwater in the Genoa port
14:42 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding holds christening and launch ceremony for training ship OSHIMA MARU
14:17 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 41, 2022
14:09 Market of alternative marine fuels: from VLSFO to hydrogen is in the focus of the dedicated conference
13:54 The USA LNG export up 13.0% to 59.9 mln tonnes in Jan-Sep 2022 - Banchero Costa
13:13 Russia’s oil exports to remain at today’s level by 2025 - Vladimir Putin
13:10 bp submits bid for major green hydrogen production facility to UK Government
12:50 ADNOC Drilling awarded $980 million contract to hire two jack-up offshore rigs
12:20 Jan De Nul launches new water injection dredger Cosette in the Netherlands
12:01 Maersk orders six further methanol-fueled vessels to ABS Class
11:46 Grimaldi launches a new ro-pax line between Naples and Palermo
11:30 CMA CGM to start the new winter version of EUROMAR service
11:03 BIMCO publishes eBL Standard for bulk shipping
10:47 Four ships operate on Kerch ferry line
10:28 Nautilus Labs and OrbitMI announce strategic partnership for maritime processes and optimization
09:59 Fincantieri partners with the Greek industry
09:50 Throughput of Russian seaports in 9M’2022 declined by 0.5% YoY to 619.2 million tonnes
09:22 Crude oil futures show slight mixed price movements
08:49 MABUX: Firm downtrend to continue in Global bunker market on Oct 13

2022 October 12

21:29 LNG terminal projects will be provided with state support - Vladimir Putin
18:31 Navalrocha Shipyard completes work on cruise ships - Cruise and Ferry
18:06 Cadeler’s F-class vessel booked until 2030
17:50 Marubeni's vessel conducts a trial voyage using a marine biofuel blend
17:28 Danfoss Power Solutions’ hybrid drivetrains selected for Hamburg public ferries
17:05 Accelleron relocate turbocharger service network in Indonesia
16:57 Global floating offshore wind pipeline doubles in last 12 months
16:37 IDF approves low-interest loan of RUB 362.7 million for Atomenergomash to ensure domestic production of propellers
16:12 Global piracy incidents hit lowest levels in decades - IMB
16:02 Iran’s Golden Line and Russia’s PLC Caspiy to establish transport and logistics center in SEZ Lotos
15:43 Keppel enters into amended and restated framework deed with Borr Drilling to accelerate deliveries of three rigs and defer two others
15:19 Maersk Supply Service awarded transport & installation contract by Eiffage Metal for EFGL floating offshore wind farm
14:33 Green corridors and clean energy marine hubs to unite shipping's decarbonization - ABS
14:03 GTT receives an order from Samsung Heavy Industries for the tank design of four LNG сarriers
13:43 Yakutia looks into involvement of foreign partners in implementation of Zhatai Shipyard project
13:20 Hiab upgrades HiVision for forestry cranes and demountables
13:02 Zoutman to build the world's most advanced salt tower at North Sea Port
12:38 Uniper contracts Technip Energies as FEED contractor for H2Maasvlakte
12:24 Orient Overseas Container Line announces Q3 2022 results
11:57 Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company announces 9 month cargo transportation indicators
11:46 RF Government approves early redemption of ships under lease agreements in 2022
11:05 CSP Spain Terminal to become first to use hybrid RTG in Europe
10:30 Norcod switches first cod farm facility to shore power
10:01 KSOE signs a consortium agreement to demonstrate fuel cells for ships Shell, Doosan Fuel Cell, HyAxiom, and DNV
09:38 Crude oil futures decrease amid concerns over demand
09:35 Stolt Sea Farm joins partnership to protect fishing resources
08:44 MABUX: World bunker indices are at a stage of sharp decline for the second day in a row

2022 October 11

18:07 Vopak prepares for import of green ammonia in North Sea Port
17:59 Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in 9M’2022 fell by 6.5% YoY
17:45 Shell-led consortium to explore Solid Oxide Fuel Cell technology use in shipping sector
17:30 MSC announces a new direct call at Abidjan on the Africa Express service
17:07 Makhachkala Commercial Sea Port commenced shipping of fertilizers to Iran
16:45 Brodosplit builds an innovative data collection unit