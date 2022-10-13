2022 October 13 13:13

Russia’s oil exports to remain at today’s level by 2025 - Vladimir Putin

Oil production in Russia has already recovered

Russia’s total oil exports and production will remain approximately at today’s level, Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Russian Energy Week International Forum, according to the speech transcript published on the official website of the Kremlin.

“Oil production in Russia has already recovered and is even slightly higher than last year. We plan that by 2025, our total oil exports, as well as production, will remain approximately at today’s level,” said the President adding that Russia will be able to ensure oil production at the required level despite the Western companies leaving the Russian market.

