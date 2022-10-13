  • Home
  • News
  • MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 41, 2022
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 October 13 14:17

    MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 41, 2022

    The Weekly Outlook was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

    Over the Week 41, MABUX global bunker indices demonstrated firm upward trend. The 380 HSFO index rose by 12.46 USD: from 504.87 USD/MT last week to 517.33 USD/MT. The VLSFO index, in turn, went up by 26.60 USD: from 788.79 USD/MT to 815.39 USD/MT. The MGO Index has registered the most significant growth: plus 73.93 USD (from 1147.42 USD/MT to 1221.35 USD/MT), breaking the mark of 1200 USD again.

    The Global Scrubber Spread (SS) weekly average - the price differential between 380 HSFO and VLSFO - also continued rising over the Week 41 - plus $ 27.10 ($ 292.31 vs. $ 265.21 last week), closely approaching the mark of 300 USD. In Rotterdam, the average SS Spread reached $228.67 from $202.67 (up $26.00 last week). In Singapore, the average weekly price difference of 380 HSFO/VLSFO also increased: plus $40.50 ($336.83 vs. $296.33 last week). The growth of SS Spread indicates that the volatility of the global bunker market remains at a high level. More information is available in the Price Differences section of mabux.com.

    Europe’s natural gas prices dropped to the lowest level in three months on Oct. 10 as LNG imports climbed while weather forecasts pointed to a milder-than-expected autumn. Price of LNG as bunker fuel at the port of Sines (Portugal) fell by 31 USD/MT to 3020 USD/MT on October 10 (versus 3051 USD/MT a week earlier) while prices for traditional bunker fuel grades rose significantly. However, LNG prices are still more than 2.3 times higher than that of the most expensive conventional bunker fuel: MGO LS at the port of Sines was quoted on October 10 at 1259 USD/MT.

    Over the Week 41, the MDI Index (comparison of MABUX MBP Index (market bunker prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (MABUX digital bunker benchmark)) showed an underestimation of 380 HSFO fuel grade in all four selected ports. The underpricing margins continued to grow and amounted for: Rotterdam - minus $120, Singapore - minus $158, Fujairah - minus $171 and Houston - minus $94.

    VLSFO fuel grade, according to MDI, was undervalued in two out of four hubs selected: Rotterdam - minus $ 23 and Houston - minus $ 1, with Houston moving into the undercharge zone only at the end of the week. In Singapore and Fujairah, the MDI registered an overpricing of VLSFO by plus $68 and plus $52, respectively. In this bunker fuel segment, the undercharge premium increased slightly, while the overcharge one did not change significantly.

    In the MGO LS segment, MDI registered underpricing in three ports out of four selected: Rotterdam - minus $ 176, Singapore - minus $ 184 and Houston - minus $ 1. Fujairah remains the only overvalued port - plus $ 13. The undervaluation ratio grew moderately, while the overcharge has been significantly reduced.

    SEA-LNG forecasted the average cost for delivered bio-LNG will fall by 30% by 2050 compared to today’s values, ‘mainly driven by the reduced cost of producing biomethane in large-scale anaerobic digestion plants’. This makes bio-LNG one of the cheapest sustainable alternative marine fuels’, compared to biomethanol and electro-fuels, including e-ammonia and e-methanol. The report also found that that pure bio-LNG could cover up to 3% of the total energy demand for shipping fuels by the end of the decade. This figure rises to 13% in 2050. Meanwhile, if it is considered as a drop-in fuel blended with fossil LNG, bio-LNG could cover up to 16% and 63% of the total energy demand in 2030 and 2050, respectively, assuming a 20% blending ratio. Furthermore, the report highlights that the uptake of bio-LNG in shipping will be linked to the widespread use of biomethane across other sectors. This will require national and international standards for biomethane injection into gas grids, plus a commonly accepted certificates of origin scheme to efficiently trade biomethane in its gaseous and liquefied forms and to minimise transportation costs.

    The global bunker market is still in a state of high volatility with no sustainable trend, which entails irregular fluctuations of bunker indices about the present levels.

    By Sergey Ivanov, Director, MABUX

Другие новости по темам: bunker fuel prices  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 October 13

18:04 MOL conducts tabletop drill, based on a simulation of a serious marine accident
17:47 Experts note increasing trend towards establishment of vertically-integrated holdings with assets in seaborne transport
17:45 NYK and MTI receive approval for new maintenance method
17:18 Titan to build ‘largest’ bio-LNG plant at Port of Amsterdam - Gasworld
16:35 Off spec fuels can cost ship operators as much as $50,000 per incident - Lloyd’s Register
16:18 Equinor's new platform in Brazil starts production
15:44 Wilhelmsen enters into an agreement to acquire Vopak Agencies
15:23 Vladimir Putin marked underinvestment in global oil and gas sector
15:04 The consortium to build the new breakwater in the Genoa port
14:42 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding holds christening and launch ceremony for training ship OSHIMA MARU
14:17 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 41, 2022
14:09 Market of alternative marine fuels: from VLSFO to hydrogen is in the focus of the dedicated conference
13:54 The USA LNG export up 13.0% to 59.9 mln tonnes in Jan-Sep 2022 - Banchero Costa
13:13 Russia’s oil exports to remain at today’s level by 2025 - Vladimir Putin
13:10 bp submits bid for major green hydrogen production facility to UK Government
12:50 ADNOC Drilling awarded $980 million contract to hire two jack-up offshore rigs
12:20 Jan De Nul launches new water injection dredger Cosette in the Netherlands
12:01 Maersk orders six further methanol-fueled vessels to ABS Class
11:46 Grimaldi launches a new ro-pax line between Naples and Palermo
11:30 CMA CGM to start the new winter version of EUROMAR service
11:03 BIMCO publishes eBL Standard for bulk shipping
10:47 Four ships operate on Kerch ferry line
10:28 Nautilus Labs and OrbitMI announce strategic partnership for maritime processes and optimization
09:59 Fincantieri partners with the Greek industry
09:50 Throughput of Russian seaports in 9M’2022 declined by 0.5% YoY to 619.2 million tonnes
09:22 Crude oil futures show slight mixed price movements
08:49 MABUX: Firm downtrend to continue in Global bunker market on Oct 13

2022 October 12

21:29 LNG terminal projects will be provided with state support - Vladimir Putin
18:31 Navalrocha Shipyard completes work on cruise ships - Cruise and Ferry
18:06 Cadeler’s F-class vessel booked until 2030
17:50 Marubeni's vessel conducts a trial voyage using a marine biofuel blend
17:28 Danfoss Power Solutions’ hybrid drivetrains selected for Hamburg public ferries
17:05 Accelleron relocate turbocharger service network in Indonesia
16:57 Global floating offshore wind pipeline doubles in last 12 months
16:37 IDF approves low-interest loan of RUB 362.7 million for Atomenergomash to ensure domestic production of propellers
16:12 Global piracy incidents hit lowest levels in decades - IMB
16:02 Iran’s Golden Line and Russia’s PLC Caspiy to establish transport and logistics center in SEZ Lotos
15:43 Keppel enters into amended and restated framework deed with Borr Drilling to accelerate deliveries of three rigs and defer two others
15:19 Maersk Supply Service awarded transport & installation contract by Eiffage Metal for EFGL floating offshore wind farm
14:33 Green corridors and clean energy marine hubs to unite shipping's decarbonization - ABS
14:03 GTT receives an order from Samsung Heavy Industries for the tank design of four LNG сarriers
13:43 Yakutia looks into involvement of foreign partners in implementation of Zhatai Shipyard project
13:20 Hiab upgrades HiVision for forestry cranes and demountables
13:02 Zoutman to build the world's most advanced salt tower at North Sea Port
12:38 Uniper contracts Technip Energies as FEED contractor for H2Maasvlakte
12:24 Orient Overseas Container Line announces Q3 2022 results
11:57 Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company announces 9 month cargo transportation indicators
11:46 RF Government approves early redemption of ships under lease agreements in 2022
11:05 CSP Spain Terminal to become first to use hybrid RTG in Europe
10:30 Norcod switches first cod farm facility to shore power
10:01 KSOE signs a consortium agreement to demonstrate fuel cells for ships Shell, Doosan Fuel Cell, HyAxiom, and DNV
09:38 Crude oil futures decrease amid concerns over demand
09:35 Stolt Sea Farm joins partnership to protect fishing resources
08:44 MABUX: World bunker indices are at a stage of sharp decline for the second day in a row

2022 October 11

18:07 Vopak prepares for import of green ammonia in North Sea Port
17:59 Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in 9M’2022 fell by 6.5% YoY
17:45 Shell-led consortium to explore Solid Oxide Fuel Cell technology use in shipping sector
17:30 MSC announces a new direct call at Abidjan on the Africa Express service
17:07 Makhachkala Commercial Sea Port commenced shipping of fertilizers to Iran
16:45 Brodosplit builds an innovative data collection unit