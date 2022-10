2022 October 13 12:01

Maersk orders six further methanol-fueled vessels to ABS Class

A further six large ocean-going, methanol-fueled container vessels have been ordered by A.P. Moller - Maersk (Maersk) to ABS Class.

The order takes the total of dual-fuel engine vessels that can sail on green methanol on order from Maersk to ABS class to 19, according to ABS's release. These 17,000-TEU vessels will be built at Hyundai Heavy Industries, scheduled for delivery in 2025. When all 19 vessels on order are deployed and have replaced older vessels they will, when operating on green methanol, generate annual CO2 emissions savings of around 2.3 million tonnes.