2022 October 13 10:28

Nautilus Labs and OrbitMI announce strategic partnership for maritime processes and optimization

Nautilus Labs, the technology firm unlocking profitable decarbonization for the ocean supply chain, and OrbitMI, a global provider of maritime software and data products to accelerate digital transformation in maritime, announced their partnership to serve the industry with a comprehensive solution to manage data integrations, operational processes, and optimizations for improved commercial and environmental outcomes, according to Nautilus's release.

Joint clients of the newly formed partnership can access Orbit Reporter – a flexible, browser-based tool that deploys onboard in seconds – that provides standardized reporting structures and templates. Noon reports, Arrival/Departure Reports, Cargo Reports, Event Reports, or Statements of Facts can be shared easily with any third party. Leveraging the data provided by Orbit combined with high-frequency sensor data if available, Nautilus applies its leading machine learning expertise to provide Voyage Optimization and Performance-As-A-Service for a competitive advantage.



Collecting onboard vessel data, OrbitMI’s API is accessed by Nautilus to instantaneously pull reports submitted via Orbit Reporter.



The partnership was announced at SHIPPINGInsight, the conference held this week in Stamford (Connecticut, USA) focusing on challenges facing shipping in the next decade.



Nautilus Labs is a maritime technology company that reduces emissions while maximizing commercial returns. The company’s collaborative Voyage Optimization solution offers the most accurate real-time prediction of voyage outcomes in the market. Powered by millions of data points, Nautilus leverages machine learning and naval architectural models to generate ship-specific recommendations. The solution empowers ocean shipping leaders to transform how voyages are run, unlocking decarbonization, profitability, and just-in-time arrival. With hubs in New York, Singapore, London, and Paris, the company is backed by the Microsoft Climate Innovation Fund and M12.



OrbitMI Inc. is a NYC software company with offices in Sweden, Norway, Greece, Serbia and the United Kingdom, and partners across the world.