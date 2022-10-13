2022 October 13 09:59

Fincantieri partners with the Greek industry

Fincantieri has signed, at the Italian Embassy in Athens, a number of memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a selection of potential new suppliers in the context of the high-profile process pursued by the Hellenic Minister of National Defence for the construction of four corvettes and the provision of Integrated Logistic Support (ILS) and In Service Support (ISS), according to the company's release.



Fincantieri has among its clients several foreign navies and it is partner with some of the main European defense companies within supranational programs. The purpose of these MoUs is to set the basis for defining possible business relationships for specific supplies.

Fincantieri has carried out scouting activities in Greece in order to identify suppliers to start potential collaborations with reference to the existent Greek program or any new naval vessels program, with the main goal of strengthen the Group’s cooperation with Hellenic companies.