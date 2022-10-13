2022 October 13 09:50

Throughput of Russian seaports in 9M’2022 declined by 0.5% YoY to 619.2 million tonnes

Image source: ASOP

In January-September 2022, seaports of Russia handled 619.2 million tonnes of cargo, down 0.5%, year-on-year, says press center of the Association of Commercial Sea Ports (ASOP).

Handling of dry cargo totaled 293.3 million tonnes (-5.5%) including coal – 150.3 million tonnes (-2.6 %), containerized cargo – 34.1 million tonnes (-25.0 %), grain – 28.4 million tonnes (-10.8%), mineral fertilizers – 16.7 million tonnes (+20.8%), ore – 10.2 million tonnes (+17.7%), ferrous metal –19.5 million tonnes (-10.3 %).

Handling liquid bulk cargo totaled 325.9 million tonnes (+4.6%) including crude oil - 192.6 million tonnes (+10.8%), oil products – 102.7 million tonnes (-7.1%), liquefied gas – 26.2 million tonnes (+11.3%), food cargo – 3.2 million tonnes (+6.7%).

Exports totlaed 491.8 million tonnes (-0.4%), imports – 26.7 million tonnes (-10.2%), transit – 44.6 million tonnes (-4.7%), short-sea traffic – 56.2 million tonnes (+8.6%).

Seaports in the Arctic Basin handled 72.9 million tonnes (+3.5%) including 21.2 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-4.7 %), liquid bulk cargo - 51.7 million tonnes (+7.3 %). The port of Murmansk handled 41.7 million tonnes (+0.9%), Sabetta – 21.2 million tonnes (+4.2%), Varandei – 4.5 million tonnes (+30.0%), Arkhangelsk – 1.8 million tonnes (-25.8%).

Seaports in the Baltic Basin handled 182.0 million tonnes (-2.3%) including 70.3 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-20.4%) and 111.7 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+14.0%). The port of Ust-Luga handled 89.6 million tonnes (+11.9%), Primorsk – 44.0 million tonnes (+14.9%), Great Port of Saint-Petersburg – 29.4 million tonnes (-36.7%), Vysotsk – 11.8 million tonnes (-7.2%).

Seaports in the Azov-Black Sea Basin handled 190.7 million tonnes (-0.1%) including 85.0 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+0.2%) and 105.7 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-0.4%). The port of Novorossiysk handled 108.6 million tonnes (+3.7%), Taman – 31.2 million tonnes (+21.1%), Tuapse – 15.5 million tonnes (-21.3%), Kavkaz – 11.2 million tonnes (-15.1%), Rostov-on-Don - 10.6 million tonnes (-23.0%).

Seaports in the Caspian Basin handled 4.2 million tonnes (-22.2%) including 2.1 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+12.3%) and 2.1 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-40.7%). The port Makhachkala handled 2.2 million tonnes (-35.8 %), Astrakhan – 1.7 million tonnes (-2.5%).

Seaports in the Far East Basin handled 169.4 million tonnes (+0.1%) including 114.7 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+1.2%) and 54.7 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-2.1%). Vostochny Port handled 60.6 million tonnes (+5.9%), Vanino – 28.1 million tonnes (+2.5%), Vladivostok - 24.0 million tonnes (+8.5%), Nakhodka – 19.4 million tonnes (-4.4%), Prigorodnoye – 11.5 million tonnes (+10.0%).

In January-September 2022, Russian seaports serviced 13,278 passenger ships (-29.0%), sea terminals serviced – 3,143,200 people (up 1.6 times) including 2,811,800 departing passengers (up 1.7 times) and 331,400 arriving passengers (+27.5%). No transit passenger were serviced over the period.



Most of passengers were serviced at dedicated passenger terminals of Sevastopol – 2,481,700 passengers (up 1.7 times), Yalta – 436 thousand passengers (+42.7%), Sochi – 178.3 thousand passengers (+5.9%).